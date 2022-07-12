Three WNY theatres team up to produce ‘The Color Purple the Musical’ in 2023

The Color Purple is an unforgettable and moving musical adaptation of Alice Walker’s Pulitzer Prize-winning novel. With a book by Marsha Norman, and music and lyrics by Brenda Russell, Allee Willis and Stephen Bray, The Color Purple is a portrait of Black women in rural Georgia during the first half of the 20th century, fighting to survive and to thrive in the face of ever-present cruelties. This is a story of resilience and hope, a tale women around the world are relating to today as much as they were 40 years ago.



The Color Purple marks the first collaboration between Second Generation Theatre, Ujima Theatre Company, and Shea’s 710 Theatre. Each company’s theatre professionals bring a variety of skills, qualifications, culture, and values that come together as one with the mission to create an inclusive and collaborative experience while telling this important story to our existing and new audiences.

(Left) Michael G. Murphy (Shea’s Performing Arts Center), Kristin Bentley (Second Generation Theatre Company),

Brian Brown and Maria Ta (Ujima Company)

Ujima Company brings a body of artistic experience rooted in the African American experience and Black theatre arts from Paul Lawrence Dunbar to Lynn Nottage. For 44 years Ujima has presented plays that you cannot see in any other WNY Theatre. In addition, they bring their connections to the beloved community they serve as the longest-running repertory theatre company in Buffalo. Founded in 1978 by Lorna C. Hill, Ujima operates on the tenet of “collective work and responsibility” with the primary purpose of providing work to Black artists and training aspiring artists through experience and the work itself.

Brian Brown, Managing Director, Ujima Company

Second Generation Theatre, founded in 2013 by Kelly Copps, Kristin Bentley, and Arin Lee Dandes, creates quality theatrical experiences that appeal to an emerging generation of theatre goers. With a proven track record of high quality musical productions, immersive experiences, and portraying a “feeling that you are at something very special, as if each individual show is a singular gift” -Theatre Talk Buffalo. SGT creates an environment of collaboration and inclusivity for artists and patrons alike. Women led and founded, SGT strives to continue Buffalo’s legacy of great theatre for generations to come.

Kristin Bentley, Co-Founder and Executive Director, Second Generation Theatre Company

The Shea’s 710 Theatre is a safe and nurturing space where theatre practitioners can come together to create meaningful work. While Ujima Company, Second Generation Theatre Company, and Shea’s Performing Arts Center have three distinct organizational missions, we share a common goal of creating equitable and transformative theatre experiences at the highest level of excellence. Collaboration between these companies in a partnership to produce The Color Purple is an important step in continuing the growth of Buffalo’s theatre community.

Theatre transforms, sheds light on the struggles and successes of humanity, and with our deep commitment to high-quality, innovative theatre production, we’re proud to provide new opportunities for artists and audiences to gather, be curious, and build our community. – Michael G. Murphy, President, Shea’s Performing Arts Center

Michael G. Murphy, President, Shea’s Performing Arts Center

Each theatre has bonded under a practice of equity, and we believe this will result in a remarkable, exciting and outstanding production for our audiences. Perhaps, Walker’s text is still teaching us about how we treat each other and how to honor ourselves” – Sarah Norat-Phillips, Interim Artistic Director, Ujima Company

Maria Ta, Program Director, Ujima Company

Audition information will be announced by August 1, auditions will take place at the end of August 2022.

For more information, please contact admin@ujimacoinc.org or secondgenerationtheatre@gmail.com

Photography by Vincent Berbano and Addison Schoonmaker