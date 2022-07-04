Hofbräuhaus Buffalo is getting into the prom business. Actually, it’s a different kind of prom that we’re talking about here. In the case of The Thrift Shop Prom, Hofbräuhaus is doing something a bit unusual.

You see, this prom is dedicated to those age 21 and above. While the idea is to have just as much fun as a traditional prom, The Thrift Shop Prom is for anyone who loves to go thrifting for clothing, while partying. And as an added bonus, clothing and monetary donations will be collected at the door, to benefit The Buffalo City Mission. The prom will feature:

360 Degree Photo Booth from Buffalo Photo Booth Pros

Buffalo City Mission pop-up thrift shop on the patio for all your prom needs

Prom King and Queen!

DJ Bobby Berlin with all your prom favorites

The Thrift Shop Prom @ Hofbräuhaus Buffalo

190 Scott St, Buffalo, NY 14204

Friday, July 8, 2022

9pm-12:30 am

21+

No cover charge. Suggest donation of $5 at the door, to benefit the Buffalo City Mission

For reservations: www.hofbrauhausbuffalo.com (716) 939-2337

See Facebook event