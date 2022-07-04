Support for Buffalo Rising comes from:

Cobblestone Live music and arts festival banner

Become a Sponsor

Support for Buffalo Rising comes from:

Cobblestone Live music and arts festival banner

Become a Sponsor

Support for Buffalo Rising comes from:

Cobblestone Live music and arts festival banner

Become a Sponsor

    Metro

    The Thrift Shop Prom @ Hofbräuhaus Buffalo

    queenseyesBy No Comments1 Min Read

    Hofbräuhaus Buffalo is getting into the prom business. Actually, it’s a different kind of prom that we’re talking about here. In the case of The Thrift Shop Prom, Hofbräuhaus is doing something a bit unusual.

    You see, this prom is dedicated to those age 21 and above. While the idea is to have just as much fun as a traditional prom, The Thrift Shop Prom is for anyone who loves to go thrifting for clothing, while partying. And as an added bonus, clothing and monetary donations will be collected at the door, to benefit The Buffalo City Mission. The prom will feature:

    • 360 Degree Photo Booth from Buffalo Photo Booth Pros
    • Buffalo City Mission pop-up thrift shop on the patio for all your prom needs
    • Prom King and Queen!
    • DJ Bobby Berlin with all your prom favorites

    The Thrift Shop Prom @ Hofbräuhaus Buffalo

    190 Scott St, Buffalo, NY 14204

    Friday, July 8, 2022

    9pm-12:30 am

    21+

    No cover charge. Suggest donation of $5 at the door, to benefit the Buffalo City Mission

    For reservations: www.hofbrauhausbuffalo.com (716) 939-2337

    See Facebook event

    queenseyes

    Newell Nussbaumer is 'queenseyes' - Eyes of the Queen City and Founder of Buffalo Rising. Co-founder Elmwood Avenue Festival of the Arts. Co-founder Powder Keg Festival that built the world's largest ice maze (Guinness Book of World Records). Instigator behind Emerald Beach at the Erie Basin Marina. Co-creator of Rusty Chain Beer. Instigator of Buffalo Porchfest, and Paint vs. Paint. Founder of The Peddler retro and vintage market on Elmwood. Instigator behind Liberty Hound @ Canalside. Throws The Witches Ball at Statler City, the Hertel Alley Street Art Festival, and The Flutterby Festival. Coming soon... 'fig' Fashion Show. Contact Newell Nussbaumer | Newell@BuffaloRising.com

    Related Posts