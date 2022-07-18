The Stratford Festival is back celebrating diversity with a full season of world-class Shakespeare mixed with premieres by contemporary Canadian playwrights

With a few excellent exceptions here in Buffalo (Shakespeare in Delaware Park, MusicalFare, and Buffalo United Artists) the local theater scene is basically on vacation until Curtain Up! Friday, September 16th. Of course, you can go south to the Chautauqua Institution or north to Niagara on the Lake’s Shaw Festival. But let me remind you that 2-1/2 hours away (130 miles to the East) you can feast on world-class productions at The Stratford Festival. If you haven’t noticed lately, they offer a whole lot more than the works of Shakespeare. Now, after a two-year Covid-hiatus, they’re back with a brand-new multi-use theater, the completely reimagined and stunning “Tom Patterson” Theatre bringing the number of venues back up to four. And they are leading the way in casting actors from diverse backgrounds for an “international” experience almost in your backyard. So download your ARRIVECAN app (it’s easy!) on Google Play or the App Store or here and get ready for a road trip. For travel information and tips on where to dine, where to stay, and what to do between plays click here.

I’ll make some theater recommendations below, but both The Stratford Festival and I recommend downloading their Visitors Guide to discover information about shows, as well as all the “extras” which include the more than 160 “Meighen Forum” events. Think music and other entertainments, Special Performances, Speakers (including Salman Rushdie) and Panels, Workshops, Tours and Exhibits and much more. For the complete list, click here.

My advice is to include some of those Meighan Forum “extras” (some are free, some are ticketed) after you lock in a date or dates for a play or plays according to your tastes. Which brings us to…

THE STRATFORD FESTIVAL LIST OF SUMMER PLAYS:

Stratford’s musical this summer is Kander & Ebb (& Fosse’s!) CHICAGO. With iconic characters such as vaudevillian Velma Kelly, accused murderess Roxie Hart, prison matron “Mama” Morton, and fast-talking lawyer Billy Flynn, it’s chock full of memorable tunes and fabulous dance routines. Get a taste here.

It runs through October 30 in Stratford’s large Festival Theatre.

The comedy this summer is THE MISER by Moliere, one of their go-to playwrights, and they go out of their way to make this 17th-century satirist contemporary and accessible to all audiences. Starring Colm Feore, the old skinflint “Harper” is not happy with his children’s marriage choices and they’re not happy with him either! This one runs from August 9 through October 29 in the Festival Theatre with the official opening on August 26.

And, typically, The Stratford Festival has a “family” show which this summer is the premiere of an adaptation by Jordi Mand of Luisa May Alcott’s LITTLE WOMEN (including material from Alcott’s sequel novel titled GOOD WIVES). Toronto-based Mand’s BRONTE: THE WORLD WITHOUT was a pre-pandemic play that dealt with the now famous family of young female writers living in poverty and isolation. Ms. Mand’s play about the Brontes was in the experimental thrust stage Studio Theater, but this new play will be in the more spacious Avon Theater. It runs through October 29.

Now, let’s be honest. This festival, formerly known as “The Stratford Shakespeare Festival,” whatever else they offer, had better “Go big or go home” with the bard. Well, Stratford always chooses big. And they are putting some major resources into Shakespeare’s RICHARD III. Directed by the Artistic Director for the entire festival, Antoni Cimolino, it stars Colm Feore supported by a large cast of Stratford favorites including Michael Blake, Ben Carlson, David Collins, Seana McKenna and Lucy Peacock. When I mention “favorites” it’s because Stratford, like Shawfest, is a repertory company with actors who come back year after year and usually take on at least two different roles per season.

If you’ve never experienced it, Richard the Third makes Macbeth look like a feckless punk. Having seen this play years ago at Stratford starring Brian Bedford, I know it will be riveting. Shakespeare’s plays were meant to be seen, not read in college, and The Stratford Festival has a million tricks up its collective sleeves to make his 430-year-old language feel contemporary. As Ben Johnson wrote: “He was not of an age, but for all time.” Well, at least for all time through October 30 at the brand-new Tom Patterson Theatre. Also in this play is André Sills. Fans of the Shaw Festival might remember Mr. Sills before he “jumped ship” and was so riveting pre-pandemic in Shakespeare’s CORIOLANUS at Stratford a few seasons ago. Canadian theaters have always been ahead of the U.S. in terms of “color-rich” casting and that brings us to the other major Shakespeare play this summer season…

STRATFORD’S HAMLET stars Amaka Umeh | Photo by David Hou

… which is HAMLET, starring Nigerian-born and raised (but now Toronto-based) actress Amaka Umeh. Some theaters try gender-neutral casting. Some try color-rich casting. The Stratford Festival has doubled down with both, but has cut this 4,000 line, 4-hour play down to a more manageable run time of three hours, including one 18-minute intermission. It should appeal to U.S. audiences immensely, dealing with Hamlet’s dismay at the way his uncle seized power unjustly and Hamlet’s desire to act based on sketchy testimony as he wonders if violence is ever justified. HAMLET runs through October 28. You can watch a trailer here.

The third Shakespeare play this summer is ALL’S WELL THAT ENDS WELL. Starring in the role of the reluctant husband Bertram is Jordin Hall, an actor who has said that his dream role would be playing Hamlet! Well, given Stratford’s color-rich casting, that may one day happen. Bertram’s on-stage struggle is with Helena, played by another actor of color, Jessica B. Hill. ALL’S WELL is one of those Shakespeare comedies with improbable plot twists, but if anybody can make it entertaining, it’s The Stratford Festival. Other talents in this production include Sean McKenna, Ben Carlson, Andre Sills, and Rylan Wilkie. It runs through October 29.

STRATFORD’S RICHARD III with Jessica B. Hill as Lady Anne with Colm Feore as Richard III

And there are four “modern” plays this summer at Stratford. Yes, for affordable world-class Shakespeare, it’s hard to oversell. However, over the decades, the plays that we still talk about have been either at the Tom Patterson Theatre or else at the more experimental “thrust stage” Studio Theatre. Seating is limited, the stairs to your seats could be steep, and since the plays are all new, there might still be a few rough edges, but when they click, they are magical.

The festival recommends pairing Shakespeare’s ALL’S WELL THAT ENDS WELL with the world premiere of HAMLET 911 by Canadian author Ann-Marie MacDonald. It follows an actor who “has landed his dream role: he’s playing Hamlet at the Stratford Festival. But just before a matinée performance, he suddenly finds himself in the Underworld.” Meanwhile, teenager Jeremy reaches out with his own Hamlet-esque life and death questions. It’s in the Studio Theatre and has a shorter run, from July 28 to October 2 with an official opening on August 25.

The festival recommends pairing Shakespeare’s HAMLET with DEATH AND THE KING’S HORSEMAN by Nobel Prize-winning author Wole Soyinka. The blurb reads: “In British -occupied Nigeria, a Yoruba king, the Alafin, has died, and it is the duty of his horseman, Elesin, to accompany him into the afterlife.” It’s the story of upholding culture in the face of colonial power. Previews begin August 11, it officially opens on August 27, and runs through October 29 at the brand-new Tom Patterson Theatre.

The third new play, EVERY LITTLE NOOKIE has a suburban boomer couple dealing with their polyamorous queer millennial daughter. Billed as a “high-spirited sex romp” it is, as you’d expect, in the more experimental or “thrust stage” Studio Theatre and has a shorter run, only through October 1.

And the fourth of the new plays is 1939 by co-authors Jani Lauzon and Kaitlyn Riordan. Set in, as you might guess, 1939, a teacher at a church-run school is preparing students to perform Shakespeare’s ALL’S WELL THAT ENDS WELL but her indigenous students, seeing parallels with their own lives, have ideas of their own. It runs at the Studio Theatre from August 23 through October 29 with an official opening on September 11. Of course, The Stratford Festival recommends pairing 1939 at the Studio Theatre with ALL’S WELL THAT ENDS WELL over at the Tom Patterson Theatre.

And, again, as mentioned, I recommend a close reading of the Visitors Guide for all sorts of extras including visits by both New York Times and Chicago Tribune theater critics; weekly chances to “Peer into the Playbill” for those discussions that bring the plays you’ll see into a larger context; chances to listen to readings of Elizabethan plays, and even chances to read plays yourself in a low-pressure group setting.

Lead image: STRATFORD LITTLE WOMEN from left Lindsay Wu as Amy, Brefny Caribou as Beth, Allison Edwards-Crewe as Jo, and Veronica Hortiguela as Meg. Photo by David Hou