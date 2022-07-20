The return of roller skating at Canalside

After a successful inaugural season in 2021, roller skating returns to Canalside, thanks to a partnership between Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield of WNY and the Ralph C. Wilson Foundation. The kick-off for the roller skating season is August 12, 2022.

“Every season at Canalside features a wide array of healthy, fun and accessible options for the community to enjoy. As the Official Health Plan of Canalside, we are thrilled to support this one-of-a-kind roller-skating experience for all who visit,” said Michael Ball, Vice President, Community Affairs, Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield of Western New York.

“After seeing so many members of the WNY community come out and enjoy the Roller Rink at Canalside last season, we are excited to build on that success and introduce even more ways to enjoy the late Summer and Fall season at Canalside,” said Lauren Moloney Ford, General Manager, Buffalo Waterfront Management Group.

Along with the return of skating, BWMG has some other things planned for attendees, including a new market that coincides with the skating season. BWMG has partnered with Buffalo Holiday Market, to launch a pop-up market that will features upwards of 20 vendors on a weekly basis, rink-side.

Vendors will be open every Friday 4:00p.m – 9:00p.m., Saturday 1:00p.m. – 9:00p.m. and Sunday 1:00p.m. – 6:00p.m.

Returning this year are crowd favorites including:

Theme Skate Nights every Friday night including Pride Skate benefitting the Pride Center of Western New York, Soul Train Night, 90’s Night, Salsa Night, and more!

Silent Disco skates

Skating lessons provided by the 716 Rollers every Saturday from 12:00p.m. to 2:00p.m.

Special programming with the 716 Rollers and Women Against Violence Everywhere

Group skate and party packages

The opening night at the Roller Rink on Friday, August 12, 2022 will feature special guest P.U.S.H., celebrity skate instructor, from 6:00p.m. – 9:00p.m. alongside a DJ, games, and the opening of the Buffalo Holiday Market. This special event is made possible through the 716 Rollers.

Admission to the Roller Rink is $6 for adults and $2 for children 13 and under. Patrons can bring their own roller skates or rentals are available for $4. Roller blades are not permitted at the Roller Rink.

The Roller Rink will be open through October 30, 2022 the following hours, weather permitting:

August 12, 2022 – September 5, 2022:

Monday: 12:00p.m. – 7:00p.m.

Tuesday: 12:00p.m. – 7:00p.m.

Wednesday: 12:00p.m. – 7:00p.m.

Thursday: 12:00p.m. – 7:00p.m.

Friday: 12:00p.m. – 7:00p.m.

Saturday: 12:00p.m. – 10:00p.m.

Sunday: 12:00p.m. – 8:00p.m.

September 7, 2022 – October 30, 2022:

Monday: Closed

Tuesday: Closed

Wednesday: 4:00p.m. – 7:00p.m.

Thursday: 4:00p.m. – 7:00p.m.

Friday: 4:00p.m. – 10:00p.m.

Saturday: 12:00p.m. – 10:00p.m.

Sunday: 12:00p.m. – 8:00p.m.

Special Hours:

Monday, October 10, 2022: 12:00p.m – 8:00p.m.

Thanks to the generosity of the Ralph C. Wilson Foundation and Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield of WNY, BWMG is able to offer discounted or free skate passes to non-profit or educational organizations. Organizations interested in experiencing the rink as a group at a reduced admission price are encouraged to reach out to info@buffalowaterfront.com.

For the most up to date information on the Roller Rink at Canalside, visit www.buffalowaterfront.com.