While paying a little visit to Mint last evening, I happened upon a heartfelt public art project, near the corner of Niagara Street and Breckenridge Street.

The project is that of Saira Siddiqui, who asks that people take a dot and stick it on the map, to mark where a random act of kindness occurred. After the dot is affixed to the map, a correlating index card should be filled out, explaining what happened, where, when, and what colors and emotions coincided with the incident. All of these instances are then documented, to demonstrate that Buffalo really is the City of Good Neighbors.

The Peace Dots Project is in place to demonstrate that positive change is possible. We are readily aware of the negatives, as they are continually broadcast in media. Siddiqui’s effort populates the map with data that shows the flip-side… the unexpected moments that tell stories of kindness, hope, unity, strength, and peace.

And for those who don’t want to head over to Niagara Street, to place a dot on the map, Siddiqui invites you to make the same gesture online at her website.

To follow this project, you can visit thecosmicwanderer.com/peacedotsproject.