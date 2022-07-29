Hertel’s pop-up scene just got a lot more vibrant. The Monocle owners Michael Poczkalski and David Brugh have enlisted the curatorial services of Sydney Moore, who is an interior design student at SUNY Buffalo State.

The inaugural pop-up market was held last week. It featured Chicory Kin, Blue Rochelle Jewelry, The Plot Florals, Chipá by Saladas, and the Traveling Tipsy Trailer. By all accounts it was a major success, not only thanks to the range of marketeers, but also because of the idyllic setting at The Monocle’s front courtyard.

The next event will be held on August 20, which is when Buddy’s Second Chance Rescue and Daisy’s Doghouse will be setting up shop, along with (hopefully) a doggie bakery and an adoption truck. It will be the perfect time to pick up a new best friend, and some dog treats at the same time.

Then, on September 3, the market will bring together the likes of Peg’s Hardware, Jane Potter Ceramics, a flower vendor (finger’s crossed), and a Champagne trailer… or some sort of curated variation along these lines.

Moving forward, a resident artist will also be featured. On September 3, Jillian Burton will be the featured artist.

This monthly pop-up market is held on both sides of The Monocle, which allows for plenty of space for marketeers and shoppers. There are seating arrangements along the alleyway to the left of the building, with bistro tables. Once the café at The Monocle opens up, this will be a place to eat and drink. In the meantime, Michael and David are looking for a baker, to set something up, organically, to test things out and see how everything plays out. They are also talking to a plant shop about setting up in the space.

“It’s a communal collaborative space,” said Sydney, “With pop-ups during the summer, and then a winter market. These are creative and fun people from all over Buffalo.”

The Monocle’s Summer Pop-Up Series takes place from 12pm to 4pm.

Learn more about The Monocle.

Stay tuned to future market pop-ups via social media and The Monocle’s e-blast.

The Monocle | 1235 Hertel Ave, Buffalo, NY 14216 | info@themonoclebuffalo.com | Instagram | Facebook