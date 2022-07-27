The Colored Musicians Club at the 18th Annual Queen City Jazz Festival

Jazz fever is about to hit the Downtown Public Library in Lafayette Square on Saturday, July 30. That’s when The Colored Musicians Club will will host the 18th Annual Queen City Jazz Festival from 1pm to 8 pm.

This year’s line-up includes:

Headlining act and 10-time Grammy winners Take 6

The Union

Critts Juke Joint Live!

Multi-Dimensions Quartet with Alex McArthur

Miller and the Other Sinners

Zuri Appleby and the Millennial Montage

Marcus Lolo Septet

“Buffalo has produced some of the world’s best Jazz music for 105 years and for the past 87 of those years, The Colored Musicians Club has been its home,” says George Scott, Board Member of The Colored Musicians Club. “The annual Queen City Jazz Festival is an opportunity for people and Jazz lovers across the world to come to Buffalo to learn more about our extensive music history. We are absolutely thrilled to continue our legacy into another year. The festival is free to the public, located in the middle of Downtown Buffalo. We will see not only some of the best musicians from the Queen City perform live, but internationally renowned musicians with their roots from Buffalo as well.”

The Colored Musicians Club is the only continuously running, all-Black owned club in the United States.

This year’s Queen City Jazz Festival is taking place at the Central Library, as the home of the Colored Musicians Club is undergoing a significant $2.95 million renovation and expansion (click here for details).

Per usual, the Jazz Fest is free to attend, although guests are encouraged to inquire about membership to the club, which not only helps the club to sustain its operations, it also provides for the programs, the musicians, and the continued growth of jazz in the heart of the city.

To learn more, visit: www.thecoloredmusiciansclub.com