The Chiclets Cup at Buffalo RiverWorks 

One of the largest “street hockey” tournaments, made up of over 900 roller/street hockey players, will be held at Buffalo RiverWorks on July 22-23. The event is being hosted by Barstool Sports, their brand platform “Spittin Chiclets,” and Hockey Fest. 2022 marks the 3rd Premier Chiclets Cup, and is anticipated to be a sensational showing of talents and personalities.

Along with the permanent outdoor rinks, another 5 temporary rinks will be set up in order to accommodate all of the action. Altogether, over 90 teams will be participating, featuring former NHL players, Barstool Staff, and hockey social media influencers. Visitors to the tournament will also find a golf simulator, bubble hockey, food and beverage, and everything else that RiverWorks has to offer (and that’s a lot!).

Here’s the drill:

The event kicks off Thursday, July 21 st at the Labatt Brew House for a registration party closed to participants. At this event, a long-awaited announcement will be made regarding a new Spittin Chiclets project.

at the Labatt Brew House for a registration party closed to participants. At this event, a long-awaited announcement will be made regarding a new Spittin Chiclets project. On, Friday, July 22 nd at 8:00pm the “Pink Whitney Party” begins with headlining artist Boston Levi and Barstool DJ Dante.

at 8:00pm the “Pink Whitney Party” begins with headlining artist Boston Levi and Barstool DJ Dante. Tournament play takes place Friday and Saturday from 10:00am – 7:00pm.

This event is free and open to the public as spectators.

On-site parking will be very limited for this event, please expect to have to park off-site and walk. RiverWorks has partnered with the All-Pro Perry St. Lot #48, 176 Michigan Ave, Buffalo NY 14204. There will also be a few shuttle options going back and forth all day to help provide quicker access to the event from this lot.

See Twitter for details and updates.