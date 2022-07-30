The Cereal Spot Opens on Elmwood

After a good three-year run on Hertel, the Cereal Spot has relocated and expanded on Elmwood Avenue. Today is officially the soft opening, though an official grand opening is still in the works. The doors opened briefly for a “sneak peek,” as the operation gets ready to announce a set schedule of “open for business” days and hours.

In a similar fanciful way to its original location, this new one-of-kind cereal-based ice cream shop and crunch café is a fun and refreshing way to enjoy the day, or evening for that matter.

Stepping inside this surreal cereal emporium is reminiscent of a more youthful time in life, when nary a care in the world existed, except which box of cereal to open.

And there are plenty of treats inside, awaiting each and every customer.

For example, customers can order from a selection of cereals, cereal tacos, cereal milkshakes, or cereal mason jar sundaes. There are plenty of toppings to choose from, and even a variety of milks!

The Cereal Spot is a fascinating slice, or spoonful, of life. On the walls are all of the crazy cooky cereal characters and monsters that we have come to adore, from our youth. And for the adults that never really grew up, they are just as welcome to sit down to a bowl of Quisp or Honey Maid S’mores as the next kid in line.

One thing is for sure. The Cereal Spot is fun for all ages, and it’s a great addition to Elmwood Avenue, as a sugary and sweet pitstop for families.

And with the weed revolution upon us, there are probably some pretty happy campers that are chomping at the bit to get into this place for some treats that tantalize the tastebuds.

So be sure to check their website and social media pages for hours of operation, and get ready to taste test some munchies while you’re watching some throwback cartoons.

It’s all good at The Cereal Spot – a mash-up of Candyland and Willy Wonka, served with a spoon.

“See you spoon!” at…

The Cereal Spot | 547 Elmwood Avenue | Buffalo, NY 14222 | (716) 725-0393 | Facebook | Instagram