“The Burger Is Back!”

Over 1000 people cast their votes during BurgerFest to choose the winning design submitted by Dylan Cownie, a local graphic artist.

It was back in 2015 when a team from the Travel Channel – featuring Hamburg restaurants on its Foodtown special – asked why the town’s watertower was not painted like a hamburg (as reported in the Hamburg Sun).

After further consideration, a decision was made to embark upon a project that would indeed see the water tower converted into the semblance of a hamburger. After all, when it comes to homegrown travel experiences in the US, “Americana” is where it’s at.

During the pandemic, the burger project took a hiatus, as did most other artful undertakings. But now, in tandem with Hamburg’s annual BurgerFest, the momentum to raise funds for the water tower makeover is moving full speed ahead.

Is Hamburg, NY the birthplace of the hamburger?

“Among the throngs of festival goers, just look for the hamburger-hatted Project chairwoman at our tent near the intersection of Main & Buffalo Streets in the Village of Hamburg. Raffle items include autographed Buffalo Bills memorabilia or give a donation of just $25 and receive a Hamburger Water Tower tee-shirt signed by the winning tower design artist Dylan Cownie. For kids under 10, there will be a fun coloring contest with a grand prize for the winner. Stop by for all this and sign the petition to show your support of the Hamburger Water Tower Project!” – Jamie Decker, Marketing Director Southtowns Regional Chamber of Commerce

The water tower stands on the side of the New York State Thruway near exit 57, Hamburg NY Route 75

Anyone looking to enjoy a great burger, while helping to put Hamburg solidly on the map for its hamburgers, will want to pay BurgerFest a visit on Saturday, July 16, from 11:30 AM – 7 PM in the Village of Hamburg.

To learn more about the water tower project, visit: www.hamburgerwatertower.com.

To learn more about BurgerFest, visit: www.hamburgburgerfest.com

“BurgerFest celebrates the creation of the first hamburger during the Erie County Fair at the Hamburg Fairgrounds in 1885.”

There is much discrepancy per the origins of the hamburger, but Hamburg NY does have a solid leg to stand on when it claims to be the birthplace of the burger. Click here to see the whole story.