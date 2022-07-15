The Budweiser Clydesdales pay a visit to Hertel Avenue – Italian Heritage Festival returns to its roots

Later today (Friday, July 15), at 5pm, The Budweiser Clydesdales will be paying a visit to Hertel Avenue, courtesy Try-It Distributing. The adored Budweiser mascots will be participating in a short parade, that will take place at the intersection of Shoshone Street and Hertel Avenue, weather permitting.

Event host Try-It Distributing invites everyone to come see the world famous horses, as they parade down the street – will hitch will start parade at Hertel Ave & Shoshone, down Hertel Ave. to Saranac, left on Saranac to Colvin right to Hertel Ave. and then back to Shoshone.

“There is a lot of excitement for the Budweiser Clydesdales trip to Hertel!” said Joel Feroleto, Council Member of the Delaware District. “This is a family friendly event enjoyed by people of all ages. So many people are anticipating these majestic horses.”

As Feroleto and I were speaking on the phone, he said, “Oh my gosh, there they are! They’re staying at the Buffalo Equestrian Center on Amherst Street, just down from Hertel.”

At that point, Feroleto was kind enough to snap a couple of photos of the Budweiser trucks, and the horses as they were grazing at the stables.

“This is a big weekend for Hertel,” Feroleto continued. “The Italian Festival is returning to the street, thanks to new board members who felt that it was the rightful place. We agreed that the festival would return to its roots, with a focus on Italian culture and cuisine, with no rides or games. The event will be between Delaware and Virgil. The corner of Hertel and Delaware is now home to The Italian Cultural Center. On Saturday, I will be doing a cooking demonstration during the festival.”

Feroleto mentioned that he is happy with the direction that Hertel is heading these days, with new developments and new businesses opening on the street. Taisho Bistro will soon be opening in the former Mac’s location (and is hiring) and Untied To Time just opened its doors (stay tuned). And let’s not forget the opening of The Monocle! The return of The Italian Festival, in its original form, is certainly a feather in the cap for North Buffalo, as is the opening of Centro Culturale Italiano di Buffalo, not to mention all of the vibrant murals that now dot the street.

Whether you’re interested in taking an Italian language lesson, or you’re shopping for the perfect gift… or you simply want to take a stroll down one of the most happening streets in Buffalo, Hertel has it all, and then some.

