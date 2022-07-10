The BPO Presents: A Concert for Healing

In the weeks following the tragic mass shooting at TOPS Market on Jefferson Avenue, we’ve witnessed an outpouring of support in various forms as residents of Buffalo came together to attempt to provide some relief to those affected. From distribution of meals, groceries, and household necessities, to fundraisers and transportation support efforts, to teams of professionals deploying to provide grief and trauma counseling and mental health resources.

Many of us consistently turn to music as a source of comfort and solace in our lives, and particularly during times of difficulty. Music has also proven to be a therapeutic tool that can have positive impacts on those who are coping with trauma and grief.

Joining the ongoing effort to provide some relief and comfort to victims and neighborhood residents, The Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra and its BPO Diversity Council will bring the healing power of music to the community with a free performance at the Johnnie B. Wiley Pavillion on Sunday, July 24 at 4:00 p.m.

A Concert for Healing, led by Maestro JoAnna Falletta and Assistant Conductor Jaman E. Dunn, will feature music that encourages reflection and resilience. Vocalists Sigourney Cook and Rev. Julian Armand Cook will join the orchestra. Selections will include Adolphus Hailstork’s Three Spirituals and Fanfare on Amazing Grace, and William Grant Still’s Mother and Child. Hailstork’s composition takes listeners through

three orchestral movements based upon three traditional spirituals: “Every Time I Hear the Spirit,” “Kum Ba Yah,” and “Oh Freedom.”

The performance will be free and open to the public, with no tickets or reservations required. The Johnnie B. Wiley Pavilion is located at 1100 Jefferson Avenue. For more information, visit www.bpo.org/event/a-concert-for-healing or call the box office at (716)885-5000.