The Blueberry Treehouse Farm’s New Treehouse Café

You might expect to find a treehouse café in Bali, Malaysia, or Costa Rica, but surprisingly, there is a sublime Treehouse Café retreat right in our own backyard.

This past Thursday, The Blueberry Treehouse Farm and Buffalo Treehouse cut the ribbon on the farm’s Treehouse Café. Already the the talk of the town, the Treehouse Café is capturing the imaginations of people throughout the region, who are scrambling to get a glimpse of the treetop spectacle in West Falls, NY.

The nature-inspired work of art, situated high above the blueberry fields, was built by the Treehouse Farm’s sister company, Buffalo Treehouse. The Treehouse Café has become a destination unto itself, along with its host – the beloved farm (created by owners Jyl and Rico Rivera), which has also made a name for itself for its beautiful landscape and blueberry picking. A trip to this magical destination is unlike anything else in WNY, and adds another dimension why Buffalo is indeed an increasingly marvelous place to live.

“From the day we opened Buffalo Treehouse’s doors nearly fifteen years ago, it has always been our vision to create structures, places, and spaces that are awe-inspiring,” said Buffalo Treehouse owner and founder, Ricardo Rivera, who prides himself on being one of the top eco-builders in the country. “With our latest project, the Treehouse Café, we purposefully pushed ourselves to the limits with the aim of producing something truly special, and which Western New York—and perhaps the country—has never seen before. I think we succeeded in achieving those goals with this project.”

This one-of-a-kind retreat, with a 3,000+ square foot outdoor bar and hosting area, puts Buffalo more solidly on the map for its truly unique eco-tourism destinations.

Other notable items of interest include:

The unveiling of the Café coincided with the official opening of the Farm’s 2022 season

Food vendors are on-site daily

A variety of local beer, wine, seltzer, and cider offerings are available

The Farm features the Pine Island Children’s Play Space

There is also a performance stage on the farm

Organic u-pick blueberries

Wedding grounds, hiking trails…

The season’s inaugural “Blueberry Jams,” a weekly live music event that happens every Thursday throughout the summer

And adding to the excitement, and the year round aspect of the destination, a rentable, all-season treehouse will be opening in late 2022/early 2023.

More info can we found at www.blueberrytreehousefarm.com.

Also, www.buffalotreehouse.com | Check out Cedar Silo and Nature’s Nest

Located at the Blueberry Treehouse Farm, 1897 Davis Rd., West Falls, NY