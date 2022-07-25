Support for Buffalo Rising comes from:

    Switch: Queer Bazaar

    The inaugural Switch: Queer Bazaar will be held on Friday, August 5, from 6pm to 12am at 260 Plymouth Avenue (Chemical No2 Studios).

    Switch: Queer Bazaar is a long time coming, as the queer community is both strong and united. This event will showcase artists from around the region, who are rallying together to promote their works, while celebrating life in an inclusive city (in an inclusive space).

    “Any attendees agree to respect the space and each other. This is an opportunity to connect, share and collaborate between queer artists and patrons in the WNY area and beyond.” – Show organizers

    Switch: Queer Bazaar will include vendors, art, live music, dancing, and everything queer. The group show featuring queer art – repurposed goods, upcycled goods and plenty of handmade goods – will kick off with viewing hours from 6pm to 9pm. From there, resident DJs Zander Woods and Jordan Celotto will spin from 9pm to 12pm in the gallery.

    For anyone that has been looking to artistically network in an inclusive setting, while enjoying the time of their lives, Switch: Queer Bazaar will be a very welcome event in the city of Buffalo.

    For more information, visit this Facebook event page.

