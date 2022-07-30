Special Edition: WNY SOUNDSTAGE | 2022-23 Theatre Season, Art + Culture Roundup

Theatre in Buffalo is back in full swing! As more and more theatre companies announce their 2022-23 seasons, we couldn’t be more excited! This is a comprehensive list of everything that will be playing this season in Buffalo, whether you like plays or musicals, there really is something for everyone! We wanted to highlight the theatre season in this roundup to give everyone the opportunity to see what’s coming and so they can get their tickets! While a few companies have yet to announce their seasons, we will be sure to add them when they do.
Theatre
Alleyway Theatre – 1 Curtain Up Alley, Buffalo, NY 14202 | 716-852-2600
Sept 9 – Oct 1 – The Magnolia Ballet
Oct 21 – Nov 12 – Burst
Dec 2022 – A Christmas Carol
Feb 10, 2023 – Mar 4, 2023 – The Aleph Complex
April 21, 2023 – May 13, 2023 – Kragtar! The American Monster Musical
June 2023 – The Golden Girls: Lost Episodes Vol 3
Summer 2023 – Buffalo Quickies
American Repertory Theatre – 545 Elmwood Ave., Buffalo, NY 14222 | 716-697-0837
Sept 2022 – Paradigm Bomb
Dec 2022 – The Birth of Santa
Feb 2023 – Mercy Seat: works inspired by the music of Nick Cave
Apr 2023 – Rust & Redemption: Requiem for a Buffalo Grunge Band
Aurora Players – 480 Prospect Ave, East Aurora, NY 14052 | 716-687-6727
Now – Aug 14 – The Legend of Sleepy Hollow
Oct 1-23 – Into the Woods
Brazen-Faced Varlots – See listings for performance location | 716-598-1585
Oct 2022 – Titus XX
Buffalo United Artists – 1 Curtain Up Alley, Buffalo, NY 14202 | 716-886-9239
Oct 23 – Nov 19 – The Gentleman Caller
Feb 2023 – Mar 2023 – Mediocre Heterosexual Sex
Curtain Up Productions – Lockport Palace Theatre, 2 East Ave., Lockport, NY 14094 | 716-438-1130
Sept 8-18 – Pippin
Oct 13-23 – Matilda the Musical
Dec 2-4 – Scrooge the Musical
Jan 19-23, 2023 – The Great Gatsby: A Live Radio Play
Mar 9-19, 2023 – Shrek the Musical
Apr 20-30, 2023 – Million Dollar Quartet
July 13-23, 2023 – The Music Man
First Look Productions – See listing for performance location | 716-771-6358
Fall 2022 – Fursona Non Grata
Irish Classical Theatre – 625 Main Street, Buffalo, NY 14203 | 716-853-1380
Sept 16 – Oct 9 – Doubt, A Parable
Nov 18 – Dec 11 – Great Expectations
Jan 13 – Feb 5, 2023 – THE MAI
Feb 24-26, 2023 – The Tempest (With the BPO)
Mar 31 – Apr 16 – Thurgood
June 2-25, 2023 – The Importance of Being Earnest
The Jewish Repertory Theatre of WNY – 2640 N Forest Rd, Getzville, NY 14068 | 716-650-7626
Oct 23 – Nov 20 – The Chosen
Feb 2-26, 2023 – Tuesdays With Morrie
Mar 11-12, 2023 – I’m Not A Comedian…I’m Lenny Bruce
Apr 27 – May 21, 2023 – Barefoot in the Park
Kavinoky Theatre – 320 Porter Ave, Buffalo, NY 14201 | 716-829-7668
Sept 2-25 – Rock of Ages
Oct 28 – Nov 20 – Misery
Feb 24 – Mar 19, 2023 – The Play That Goes Wrong
Apr 21 – May 14, 2023 – Network
June 9-25, 2023 – The Sound Inside
Lancaster Opera House – 21 Central Avenue Lancaster, NY 14086 | 716-683-1776
Sept 23 – Oct 9 – Man of La Mancha
Nov 18 – Dec 4 – The Sound of Music
Dec 9-11 – The Night Before Christmas
Feb 24 – Mar 12, 2023 – Clue: On Stage
Apr 21 – May 7, 2023 – They’re Playing Our Song
June 9-25 – Grand Horizons
MusicalFare Theatre – Damen College, 4380 Main St #123, Amherst, NY 14226 | 716-839-8540
Nov 9 – Dec 11 – Beehive
Jan 13-29, 2023 – Lady Day at Emerson’s Bar and Grill
Feb 15 – Mar 19, 2023 – Tell Me On A Sunday
Apr 12 – May 14, 2023 – Disaster!
May 4-21, 2023 – Kinky Boots
June 2-18, 2023 – Sondheim on Sondheim
July 5 – Aug 6, 2023 – Twelfth Night
Niagara Regional Theatre Guild / Ellicott Creek Playhouse – 550 Ellicott Creek Rd, Tonawanda, NY 14150 | 716-260-2319
Sept-Oct – Kiss Me Kate
November – Noises Off
January-February 2023 – Hay Fever
March 2023 – Something Rotten
May 2023 – Guys & Dolls
Nickel City Opera Co – 1939 Harlem Rd, Buffalo, NY 14212 | 716-861-3071 | See listings for Performance Location
December – Amahl & The Night Visitors
June 25, 2023 – The Barber of Seville
O’Connell & Company – See listings for performance location | 716-848-0800
Sept 9-25 – Confessions of the Reverend Mother
October – The Addams Family
November – Return to Seymour Street
December – Tenderly: The Rosemary Clooney Musical
Feb 3-19, 2023 – Wicket: The Untold Story of the Ewoks of Bright Tree Village
March 2023 – The Rink
Apr 14-23, 2023 – Romance/Romance
May 2023 – Sunset Boulevard
Road Less Traveled – 456 Main St, Buffalo, NY 14202 | 716-629-3069
Sept 15 – Oct 16 – Mysterious Circumstances
Nov 10 – Dec 11 – Guards at the Taj
Feb 23 – Mar 26, 2023 – The Thin Place
Apr 20 – May 21, 2023 – Sweat
Rocking Horse Productions – 5658 Main St., Williamsville, New York. 14221
Sept 30 – Oct 9 – Brighton Beach Memoirs
Dec 2-11 – Every Christmas Story Ever Told
Mar 24 – Apr 2, 2023 – Dial M For Murder
May 19-28, 2023 – You’re A Good Man, Charlie Brown
Second Generation Theatre Company – See listings for performance location | 716-508-7480
Oct 14 – 22 – The Secret Garden: Spring Version
Mar 3 – 19, 2023 Every Brilliant Thing
May 19 – June 4, 2023 – Tick, Tick…Boom!
Shakespeare in Delaware Park – 199 Lincoln Parkway, Buffalo NY 14222
Now-Aug 21 – Midsummer Night’s Dream
Now – Aug 22 – The Bard’s in our Yard
Shaw Festival – 10 Queen’s Parade, Niagara-on-the-Lake, ON L0S 1J0, Canada | 800-511-7429
Now – Sept 3 – Chitra
Now – Sept 3 – Everybody
Now – Sept 4 – The Importance of Being Earnest
Aug 18 – Sept 16 – The Doctor’s Dilemma
Aug 18 – Sept 16 – Just to Get Married
Aug 18 – Sept 16 – August Wilson’s Gem of the Ocean
Nov 9 – Dec 23 – A Christmas Carol
Nov 18 – Dec 23 – Irving Berlin’s White Christmas
Shea’s 710 Theatre – 710 Main St, Buffalo, NY 14202 | 716-847-1410
Sept 15 – Oct 2 – Once on This Island
Nov 13 – An Evening With C. S. Lewis
Nov 20 – A New World: intimate music from FINAL FANTASY SPECIAL ANNIVERSARY CELEBRATION
Dec 1-18 – All Is Calm
Mar 16 – Apr 2, 2023 – Murder on the Orient Express
May 4-21, 2023 – Kinky Boots
Shea’s Buffalo – 650 Main St, Buffalo, NY 14202 | 716-847-1410
Sept 27 – Oct 2 – The Prom
Nov 8-13 – Tina: The Tina Turner Musical
Nov 22-27 – Aladdin
Dec 13-18 – Come From Away
Feb 21-26, 2023 – Hadestown
Mar 21-26, 2023 – Beetlejuice
Apr 25 – May 7, 2023 – Six
June 6-11, 2023 – Jagged Little Pill
June 20-25, 2023 – Dear Evan Hansen
Art
Buffalo Art Movement – 255 Great Arrow Ave., STE 200, Buffalo, NY 14207 | 716-939-2445
Now – Aug 12 – Xiao Yang: Reentry Hyperplasia
Now – Aug 12 – Shouts of Gratitude by Noma Bliss
Now – Aug 12 – Humanimals by Jim Bliss
Now – Aug 12 – Seth Brauchler: Sanctuaries
Buffalo Arts Studio – Tri-Main Center, 2495 Main St., Suite 500, Buffalo, NY 14214 | 716-833-4450
Now – Aug 8 – Jim Morris, On the Nature of Things
Now – Sept 3 – Kyle Butler, Big Trash Day
Aug 9-26 – Los Artistas del Barrio Buffalo, De aquí, De allá
Burchfield Penney Art Center – 1300 Elmwood Ave., Buffalo, New York 14222 | 716-878-6011
Now – Oct 2 – Gratitude: The Sylvia L. Rosen Endowment Purchase Awards
Now – Oct 2 – Different Perspectives: A Museum Studies Exhibition
Now – Oct 23 – Bruce Adams: Freeing Marks
Now – Oct 30 – Martha Visser’t Hooft: Beyond the Realm of the Possible
Now – Nov 7 – Praise Works from the Collection
Now – Nov 27 – Bonnie Gordon: Mapping Image and Word, Stumbling into Streams of Consciousness
Now–Jan 1, 2023 – Totemic
Now – June 8, 2025 – Camp Everything
C. Stuart and Jane H. Hunt Art Gallery – Brisbane Bldg, 403 Main St Suite 105, Buffalo, NY 14203 | 716-225-2098
Now – Aug 13 – LAYERS works by Monica Angle and Barbara Murak
CEPA Gallery – 617 Main St, Buffalo, NY 14203 | 716-856-2717
Aug 6 – Oct 7 – A Soil Story: A Photographic Atlas of Our Natural Resource
K Art – 808 Main St, Buffalo, NY 14202 | 716-216-2941
Now – Aug 5 – Reservation for One and Indians Forever
Aug 12 – Oct 7 – Tangible/Intangible
Rivalry Projects – 106 College St., Buffalo, NY 14201 | 716-217-2923
Now – Sept 2 – Susan Metrican: Married To The Ground
Now – Sept 2 – Eric Ruby: Skies The Limit
Squeaky Wheel – 617 Main Street, Buffalo, NY 14203 | 716-884-7172
Now – Aug 29 – Jenson Leonard: GLAND PRIX
Now – Aug 4 – DATA: Digital Art + Animation
WNY Book Arts Center – 468 Washington St., Buffalo, NY 14203 | 716-348-1430
Aug 3 – Block Fabric Printing Works
Aug 13 – Cardograph Printing Workshop
Culture
Buffalo History Museum – 1 Museum Ct, Buffalo, NY 14216 | 716-873-9644
Now – November 2022 – Icons: The Makers and Moments of Buffalo Sports
Now – Continuum: A History of Erie County
Now – Spring 2023 – To Rescue The Color: Salvaged Renderings of the Rainbow City Colorized Pan-American Exposition Renderings
Now – Aug – Creative Journeys: Celebrating the Art of Refugee Women in Western New York
Now – Oct 30 – Hodinöhsö:ni’ Resurgence: Marie Watt, Calling Back, Calling Forward
Aug 7 – Antique Car Show, Pan Am Walking Tour
Aug 19 – Party on the Portico
Buffalo Museum of Science – 1020 Humboldt Pkwy, Buffalo, NY 14211 | 716-896-5200
Now – Senserie
Now – Antarctic Dinosaurs
Aug 2 – Collections Live: The Amazing, Awesome Anthropoda
Aug 3 – Collections Live: Study Skins: The Science of Preservation; Collections Live: Geology with Joe, SciNight: Sensors & Arduino, Behind the Scenes Tour: Geology Rocks!
Aug 6 – Solar Saturdays
Aug 9 – Collections Live: The Amazing, Awesome Anthropoda
Aug 10 – Collections Live: Study Skins: The Science of Preservation; Collections Live: Geology with Joe
Aug 12 – Wee Explorer Storytime
Aug 13 – Solar Saturdays
Aug 16 – Collections Live: The Amazing, Awesome Anthropoda
Aug 17 – Collections Live: Study Skins: The Science of Preservation; Collections Live: Geology with Joe, Conversations in Science: Biotechnologies Engineering, Behind the Scenes Tour: Cabinet of Curiosities
Aug 20 – Solar Saturdays
Aug 23 – Collections Live: The Amazing, Awesome Anthropoda
Aug 24 – Collections Live: Study Skins: The Science of Preservation; Collections Live: Geology with Joe
Aug 26 – Twilight at the Museum: The Summer Triangle
Aug 27 – Solar Saturdays
Aug 30 – Collections Live: The Amazing, Awesome Anthropoda
Aug 31 – Collections Live: Study Skins: The Science of Preservation; Collections Live: Geology with Joe
Genesee Country Museum – 1410 Flint Hill Rd., Mumford, NY 14511 | 585-538-6822
Now – Aug 14 – Wading in the Oatka Creek
Now – Aug 21 – Fishing at Lake Surprise
Aug 4- 25 – Kids Free Days
Aug 6-7 – A Novel Weekend
Aug 12-14 – National Silver Ball Tournament
Aug 13 – Reed Decoy Making Class
Aug 19-Sept 3 – After-Hours Tour 2022: Ghost Stories of New York State
Aug 27-28 – Fiddlers’ Fair & Making Music Weekend
Larkin Square – 745 Seneca St., Buffalo, NY 14210 | 716-362-2665
Aug 1 – Fitness in the Parks: Cardio Kickboxing
Aug 2 – Tiny Thai Lunchtime Food Truck Service, Food Truck Tuesday
Aug 3 – Jerk Hut with Chef Darian Bryan
Aug 4 – Cheesy Chick Lunchtime Food Truck Service
Aug 5 – Clifford’s Red Hots Lunch Service
Aug 6 – Fitness in the Parks: Zumba, Chef Darian’s Jamaican Market
Aug 8 – Fitness in the Parks: Cardio Kickboxing
Aug 9 – Sun Roll Truck Lunchtime Food Service, Food Truck Tuesday
Aug 10 – Jerk Hut with Chef Darian Bryan
Aug 11- Buffalo Bros Burgers Lunchtime Food Truck
Aug 12 – Clifford’s Red Hots Lunch Service
Aug 13 – Fitness in the Parks: Zumba
Aug 15 – Fitness in the Parks: Cardio Kickboxing
Aug 16 – Tiny Thai Lunchtime Food Truck Service, Food Truck Tuesday
Aug 17 – Jerk Hut with Chef Darian Bryan
Aug 18 – Cheesy Chick Lunchtime Food Truck Service
Aug 19 – Clifford’s Red Hots Lunch Service
Aug 20 – Fitness in the Parks: Zumba
Aug 22 – Fitness in the Parks: Cardio Kickboxing
Aug 23 – Sun Roll Truck Lunchtime Food Service, Food Truck Tuesday
Aug 24 – Jerk Hut with Chef Darian Bryan
Aug 25 – Buffalo Bros Burgers Lunchtime Food Truck, Geraldine Brooks Author Talk
Aug 26 – Clifford’s Red Hots Lunch Service
Aug 27 – Fitness in the Parks: Zumba
Aug 29 – Fitness in the Parks: Cardio Kickboxing
Aug 30 – Tiny Thai Lunchtime Food Truck Service, Food Truck Tuesday
Aug 31 – Jerk Hut with Chef Darian Bryan
Theodore Roosevelt Inaugural Site – 641 Delaware Avenue, Buffalo, NY 14202 | 716-884-0095
Aug 2 – Family Nite and Museum Tour with The Albright-Knox Art Truck! 5:15-5:45, 6-6:30, 7-8
Aug 9 – “The Unexpected Inauguration” Double Decker Bus Tour
