Special Edition: WNY SOUNDSTAGE | 2022-23 Theatre Season, Art + Culture Roundup

Theatre in Buffalo is back in full swing! As more and more theatre companies announce their 2022-23 seasons, we couldn’t be more excited! This is a comprehensive list of everything that will be playing this season in Buffalo, whether you like plays or musicals, there really is something for everyone! We wanted to highlight the theatre season in this roundup to give everyone the opportunity to see what’s coming and so they can get their tickets! While a few companies have yet to announce their seasons, we will be sure to add them when they do.

Theatre, Arts and Culture Round-up is published at the beginning of each month and features performance, openings, premiers, and other cultural events. We invite local theatres, museums, and arts organizations to notify us of events that they have coming up by emailing events@buffalorising.com.

Theatre

Alleyway Theatre – 1 Curtain Up Alley, Buffalo, NY 14202 | 716-852-2600

Sept 9 – Oct 1 – The Magnolia Ballet

Oct 21 – Nov 12 – Burst

Dec 2022 – A Christmas Carol

Feb 10, 2023 – Mar 4, 2023 – The Aleph Complex

April 21, 2023 – May 13, 2023 – Kragtar! The American Monster Musical

June 2023 – The Golden Girls: Lost Episodes Vol 3

Summer 2023 – Buffalo Quickies

American Repertory Theatre – 545 Elmwood Ave., Buffalo, NY 14222 | 716-697-0837

Sept 2022 – Paradigm Bomb

Dec 2022 – The Birth of Santa

Feb 2023 – Mercy Seat: works inspired by the music of Nick Cave

Apr 2023 – Rust & Redemption: Requiem for a Buffalo Grunge Band

Aurora Players – 480 Prospect Ave, East Aurora, NY 14052 | 716-687-6727

Now – Aug 14 – The Legend of Sleepy Hollow

Oct 1-23 – Into the Woods

Brazen-Faced Varlots – See listings for performance location | 716-598-1585

Oct 2022 – Titus XX

Buffalo United Artists – 1 Curtain Up Alley, Buffalo, NY 14202 | 716-886-9239

Oct 23 – Nov 19 – The Gentleman Caller

Feb 2023 – Mar 2023 – Mediocre Heterosexual Sex

Curtain Up Productions – Lockport Palace Theatre, 2 East Ave., Lockport, NY 14094 | 716-438-1130

Sept 8-18 – Pippin

Oct 13-23 – Matilda the Musical

Dec 2-4 – Scrooge the Musical

Jan 19-23, 2023 – The Great Gatsby: A Live Radio Play

Mar 9-19, 2023 – Shrek the Musical

Apr 20-30, 2023 – Million Dollar Quartet

July 13-23, 2023 – The Music Man

First Look Productions – See listing for performance location | 716-771-6358

Fall 2022 – Fursona Non Grata

Irish Classical Theatre – 625 Main Street, Buffalo, NY 14203 | 716-853-1380

Sept 16 – Oct 9 – Doubt, A Parable

Nov 18 – Dec 11 – Great Expectations

Jan 13 – Feb 5, 2023 – THE MAI

Feb 24-26, 2023 – The Tempest (With the BPO)

Mar 31 – Apr 16 – Thurgood

June 2-25, 2023 – The Importance of Being Earnest

The Jewish Repertory Theatre of WNY – 2640 N Forest Rd, Getzville, NY 14068 | 716-650-7626

Oct 23 – Nov 20 – The Chosen

Feb 2-26, 2023 – Tuesdays With Morrie

Mar 11-12, 2023 – I’m Not A Comedian…I’m Lenny Bruce

Apr 27 – May 21, 2023 – Barefoot in the Park

Kavinoky Theatre – 320 Porter Ave, Buffalo, NY 14201 | 716-829-7668

Sept 2-25 – Rock of Ages

Oct 28 – Nov 20 – Misery

Feb 24 – Mar 19, 2023 – The Play That Goes Wrong

Apr 21 – May 14, 2023 – Network

June 9-25, 2023 – The Sound Inside

Lancaster Opera House – 21 Central Avenue Lancaster, NY 14086 | 716-683-1776

Sept 23 – Oct 9 – Man of La Mancha

Nov 18 – Dec 4 – The Sound of Music

Dec 9-11 – The Night Before Christmas

Feb 24 – Mar 12, 2023 – Clue: On Stage

Apr 21 – May 7, 2023 – They’re Playing Our Song

June 9-25 – Grand Horizons

MusicalFare Theatre – Damen College, 4380 Main St #123, Amherst, NY 14226 | 716-839-8540

Nov 9 – Dec 11 – Beehive

Jan 13-29, 2023 – Lady Day at Emerson’s Bar and Grill

Feb 15 – Mar 19, 2023 – Tell Me On A Sunday

Apr 12 – May 14, 2023 – Disaster!

May 4-21, 2023 – Kinky Boots

June 2-18, 2023 – Sondheim on Sondheim

July 5 – Aug 6, 2023 – Twelfth Night

Niagara Regional Theatre Guild / Ellicott Creek Playhouse – 550 Ellicott Creek Rd, Tonawanda, NY 14150 | 716-260-2319

Sept-Oct – Kiss Me Kate

November – Noises Off

January-February 2023 – Hay Fever

March 2023 – Something Rotten

May 2023 – Guys & Dolls

Nickel City Opera Co – 1939 Harlem Rd, Buffalo, NY 14212 | 716-861-3071 | See listings for Performance Location

December – Amahl & The Night Visitors

June 25, 2023 – The Barber of Seville

O’Connell & Company – See listings for performance location | 716-848-0800

Sept 9-25 – Confessions of the Reverend Mother

October – The Addams Family

November – Return to Seymour Street

December – Tenderly: The Rosemary Clooney Musical

Feb 3-19, 2023 – Wicket: The Untold Story of the Ewoks of Bright Tree Village

March 2023 – The Rink

Apr 14-23, 2023 – Romance/Romance

May 2023 – Sunset Boulevard

Road Less Traveled – 456 Main St, Buffalo, NY 14202 | 716-629-3069

Sept 15 – Oct 16 – Mysterious Circumstances

Nov 10 – Dec 11 – Guards at the Taj

Feb 23 – Mar 26, 2023 – The Thin Place

Apr 20 – May 21, 2023 – Sweat

Rocking Horse Productions – 5658 Main St., Williamsville, New York. 14221

Sept 30 – Oct 9 – Brighton Beach Memoirs

Dec 2-11 – Every Christmas Story Ever Told

Mar 24 – Apr 2, 2023 – Dial M For Murder

May 19-28, 2023 – You’re A Good Man, Charlie Brown

Second Generation Theatre Company – See listings for performance location | 716-508-7480

Oct 14 – 22 – The Secret Garden: Spring Version

Mar 3 – 19, 2023 Every Brilliant Thing

May 19 – June 4, 2023 – Tick, Tick…Boom!

Shakespeare in Delaware Park – 199 Lincoln Parkway, Buffalo NY 14222

Now-Aug 21 – Midsummer Night’s Dream

Now – Aug 22 – The Bard’s in our Yard

Shaw Festival – 10 Queen’s Parade, Niagara-on-the-Lake, ON L0S 1J0, Canada | 800-511-7429

Now – Sept 3 – Chitra

Now – Sept 3 – Everybody

Now – Sept 4 – The Importance of Being Earnest

Aug 18 – Sept 16 – The Doctor’s Dilemma

Aug 18 – Sept 16 – Just to Get Married

Aug 18 – Sept 16 – August Wilson’s Gem of the Ocean

Nov 9 – Dec 23 – A Christmas Carol

Nov 18 – Dec 23 – Irving Berlin’s White Christmas

Shea’s 710 Theatre – 710 Main St, Buffalo, NY 14202 | 716-847-1410

Sept 15 – Oct 2 – Once on This Island

Nov 13 – An Evening With C. S. Lewis

Nov 20 – A New World: intimate music from FINAL FANTASY SPECIAL ANNIVERSARY CELEBRATION

Dec 1-18 – All Is Calm

Mar 16 – Apr 2, 2023 – Murder on the Orient Express

May 4-21, 2023 – Kinky Boots

Shea’s Buffalo – 650 Main St, Buffalo, NY 14202 | 716-847-1410

Sept 27 – Oct 2 – The Prom

Nov 8-13 – Tina: The Tina Turner Musical

Nov 22-27 – Aladdin

Dec 13-18 – Come From Away

Feb 21-26, 2023 – Hadestown

Mar 21-26, 2023 – Beetlejuice

Apr 25 – May 7, 2023 – Six

June 6-11, 2023 – Jagged Little Pill

June 20-25, 2023 – Dear Evan Hansen

Art

Buffalo Art Movement – 255 Great Arrow Ave., STE 200, Buffalo, NY 14207 | 716-939-2445

Now – Aug 12 – Xiao Yang: Reentry Hyperplasia

Now – Aug 12 – Shouts of Gratitude by Noma Bliss

Now – Aug 12 – Humanimals by Jim Bliss

Now – Aug 12 – Seth Brauchler: Sanctuaries

Buffalo Arts Studio – Tri-Main Center, 2495 Main St., Suite 500, Buffalo, NY 14214 | 716-833-4450

Now – Aug 8 – Jim Morris, On the Nature of Things

Now – Sept 3 – Kyle Butler, Big Trash Day

Aug 9-26 – Los Artistas del Barrio Buffalo, De aquí, De allá

Burchfield Penney Art Center – 1300 Elmwood Ave., Buffalo, New York 14222 | 716-878-6011

Now – Oct 2 – Gratitude: The Sylvia L. Rosen Endowment Purchase Awards

Now – Oct 2 – Different Perspectives: A Museum Studies Exhibition

Now – Oct 23 – Bruce Adams: Freeing Marks

Now – Oct 30 – Martha Visser’t Hooft: Beyond the Realm of the Possible

Now – Nov 7 – Praise Works from the Collection

Now – Nov 27 – Bonnie Gordon: Mapping Image and Word, Stumbling into Streams of Consciousness

Now–Jan 1, 2023 – Totemic

Now – June 8, 2025 – Camp Everything

C. Stuart and Jane H. Hunt Art Gallery – Brisbane Bldg, 403 Main St Suite 105, Buffalo, NY 14203 | 716-225-2098

Now – Aug 13 – LAYERS works by Monica Angle and Barbara Murak

CEPA Gallery – 617 Main St, Buffalo, NY 14203 | 716-856-2717

Aug 6 – Oct 7 – A Soil Story: A Photographic Atlas of Our Natural Resource

K Art – 808 Main St, Buffalo, NY 14202 | 716-216-2941

Now – Aug 5 – Reservation for One and Indians Forever

Aug 12 – Oct 7 – Tangible/Intangible

Rivalry Projects – 106 College St., Buffalo, NY 14201 | 716-217-2923

Now – Sept 2 – Susan Metrican: Married To The Ground

Now – Sept 2 – Eric Ruby: Skies The Limit

Squeaky Wheel – 617 Main Street, Buffalo, NY 14203 | 716-884-7172

Now – Aug 29 – Jenson Leonard: GLAND PRIX

Now – Aug 4 – DATA: Digital Art + Animation

WNY Book Arts Center – 468 Washington St., Buffalo, NY 14203 | 716-348-1430

Aug 3 – Block Fabric Printing Works

Aug 13 – Cardograph Printing Workshop

Culture

Buffalo History Museum – 1 Museum Ct, Buffalo, NY 14216 | 716-873-9644

Now – November 2022 – Icons: The Makers and Moments of Buffalo Sports

Now – Continuum: A History of Erie County

Now – Spring 2023 – To Rescue The Color: Salvaged Renderings of the Rainbow City Colorized Pan-American Exposition Renderings

Now – Aug – Creative Journeys: Celebrating the Art of Refugee Women in Western New York

Now – Oct 30 – Hodinöhsö:ni’ Resurgence: Marie Watt, Calling Back, Calling Forward

Aug 7 – Antique Car Show, Pan Am Walking Tour

Aug 19 – Party on the Portico

Buffalo Museum of Science – 1020 Humboldt Pkwy, Buffalo, NY 14211 | 716-896-5200

Now – Senserie

Now – Antarctic Dinosaurs

Aug 2 – Collections Live: The Amazing, Awesome Anthropoda

Aug 3 – Collections Live: Study Skins: The Science of Preservation; Collections Live: Geology with Joe, SciNight: Sensors & Arduino, Behind the Scenes Tour: Geology Rocks!

Aug 6 – Solar Saturdays

Aug 9 – Collections Live: The Amazing, Awesome Anthropoda

Aug 10 – Collections Live: Study Skins: The Science of Preservation; Collections Live: Geology with Joe

Aug 12 – Wee Explorer Storytime

Aug 13 – Solar Saturdays

Aug 16 – Collections Live: The Amazing, Awesome Anthropoda

Aug 17 – Collections Live: Study Skins: The Science of Preservation; Collections Live: Geology with Joe, Conversations in Science: Biotechnologies Engineering, Behind the Scenes Tour: Cabinet of Curiosities

Aug 20 – Solar Saturdays

Aug 23 – Collections Live: The Amazing, Awesome Anthropoda

Aug 24 – Collections Live: Study Skins: The Science of Preservation; Collections Live: Geology with Joe

Aug 26 – Twilight at the Museum: The Summer Triangle

Aug 27 – Solar Saturdays

Aug 30 – Collections Live: The Amazing, Awesome Anthropoda

Aug 31 – Collections Live: Study Skins: The Science of Preservation; Collections Live: Geology with Joe

Genesee Country Museum – 1410 Flint Hill Rd., Mumford, NY 14511 | 585-538-6822

Now – Aug 14 – Wading in the Oatka Creek

Now – Aug 21 – Fishing at Lake Surprise

Aug 4- 25 – Kids Free Days

Aug 6-7 – A Novel Weekend

Aug 12-14 – National Silver Ball Tournament

Aug 13 – Reed Decoy Making Class

Aug 19-Sept 3 – After-Hours Tour 2022: Ghost Stories of New York State

Aug 27-28 – Fiddlers’ Fair & Making Music Weekend

Larkin Square – 745 Seneca St., Buffalo, NY 14210 | 716-362-2665

Aug 1 – Fitness in the Parks: Cardio Kickboxing

Aug 2 – Tiny Thai Lunchtime Food Truck Service, Food Truck Tuesday

Aug 3 – Jerk Hut with Chef Darian Bryan

Aug 4 – Cheesy Chick Lunchtime Food Truck Service

Aug 5 – Clifford’s Red Hots Lunch Service

Aug 6 – Fitness in the Parks: Zumba, Chef Darian’s Jamaican Market

Aug 8 – Fitness in the Parks: Cardio Kickboxing

Aug 9 – Sun Roll Truck Lunchtime Food Service, Food Truck Tuesday

Aug 10 – Jerk Hut with Chef Darian Bryan

Aug 11- Buffalo Bros Burgers Lunchtime Food Truck

Aug 12 – Clifford’s Red Hots Lunch Service

Aug 13 – Fitness in the Parks: Zumba

Aug 15 – Fitness in the Parks: Cardio Kickboxing

Aug 16 – Tiny Thai Lunchtime Food Truck Service, Food Truck Tuesday

Aug 17 – Jerk Hut with Chef Darian Bryan

Aug 18 – Cheesy Chick Lunchtime Food Truck Service

Aug 19 – Clifford’s Red Hots Lunch Service

Aug 20 – Fitness in the Parks: Zumba

Aug 22 – Fitness in the Parks: Cardio Kickboxing

Aug 23 – Sun Roll Truck Lunchtime Food Service, Food Truck Tuesday

Aug 24 – Jerk Hut with Chef Darian Bryan

Aug 25 – Buffalo Bros Burgers Lunchtime Food Truck, Geraldine Brooks Author Talk

Aug 26 – Clifford’s Red Hots Lunch Service

Aug 27 – Fitness in the Parks: Zumba

Aug 29 – Fitness in the Parks: Cardio Kickboxing

Aug 30 – Tiny Thai Lunchtime Food Truck Service, Food Truck Tuesday

Aug 31 – Jerk Hut with Chef Darian Bryan

Theodore Roosevelt Inaugural Site – 641 Delaware Avenue, Buffalo, NY 14202 | 716-884-0095

Aug 2 – Family Nite and Museum Tour with The Albright-Knox Art Truck! 5:15-5:45, 6-6:30, 7-8

Aug 9 – “The Unexpected Inauguration” Double Decker Bus Tour

Special thanks to our SOUNDCHECK Series Sponsor:

Evans Bank: A Better Way. Full-Service Banking, Insurance, and Wealth Management in Western New York