    Exterior of Theatre of Youth
    WNY Soundstage

    Special Edition: WNY SOUNDSTAGE | 2022-23 Theatre Season, Art + Culture Roundup

    Theatre in Buffalo is back in full swing! As more and more theatre companies announce their 2022-23 seasons, we couldn’t be more excited! This is a comprehensive list of everything that will be playing this season in Buffalo, whether you like plays or musicals, there really is something for everyone! We wanted to highlight the theatre season in this roundup to give everyone the opportunity to see what’s coming and so they can get their tickets! While a few companies have yet to announce their seasons, we will be sure to add them when they do.

    Theatre, Arts and Culture Round-up is published at the beginning of each month and features performance, openings, premiers, and other cultural events. We invite local theatres, museums, and arts organizations to notify us of events that they have coming up by emailing events@buffalorising.com.

    Theatre

    Theatre District sign and plaza of the stars

    Alleyway Theatre – 1 Curtain Up Alley, Buffalo, NY 14202 | 716-852-2600
    Sept 9 – Oct 1 – The Magnolia Ballet
    Oct 21 – Nov 12 – Burst
    Dec 2022 – A Christmas Carol
    Feb 10, 2023 – Mar 4, 2023 – The Aleph Complex
    April 21, 2023 – May 13, 2023 – Kragtar! The American Monster Musical
    June 2023 – The Golden Girls: Lost Episodes Vol 3
    Summer 2023 – Buffalo Quickies

    American Repertory Theatre – 545 Elmwood Ave., Buffalo, NY 14222 | 716-697-0837
    Sept 2022 – Paradigm Bomb
    Dec 2022 – The Birth of Santa
    Feb 2023 – Mercy Seat: works inspired by the music of Nick Cave
    Apr 2023 – Rust & Redemption: Requiem for a Buffalo Grunge Band

    Aurora Players – 480 Prospect Ave, East Aurora, NY 14052 | 716-687-6727
    Now – Aug 14 – The Legend of Sleepy Hollow
    Oct 1-23 – Into the Woods

    Brazen-Faced Varlots – See listings for performance location | 716-598-1585
    Oct 2022 – Titus XX

    Buffalo United Artists – 1 Curtain Up Alley, Buffalo, NY 14202 | 716-886-9239
    Oct 23 – Nov 19 – The Gentleman Caller
    Feb 2023 – Mar 2023 – Mediocre Heterosexual Sex

    Curtain Up Productions – Lockport Palace Theatre, 2 East Ave., Lockport, NY 14094 | 716-438-1130
    Sept 8-18 – Pippin
    Oct 13-23 – Matilda the Musical
    Dec 2-4 – Scrooge the Musical
    Jan 19-23, 2023 – The Great Gatsby: A Live Radio Play
    Mar 9-19, 2023 – Shrek the Musical
    Apr 20-30, 2023 – Million Dollar Quartet
    July 13-23, 2023 – The Music Man

    First Look Productions – See listing for performance location | 716-771-6358
    Fall 2022 – Fursona Non Grata

    Irish Classical Theatre – 625 Main Street, Buffalo, NY 14203 | 716-853-1380
    Sept 16 – Oct 9 – Doubt, A Parable
    Nov 18 – Dec 11 – Great Expectations
    Jan 13 – Feb 5, 2023 – THE MAI
    Feb 24-26, 2023 – The Tempest (With the BPO)
    Mar 31 – Apr 16 – Thurgood
    June 2-25, 2023 – The Importance of Being Earnest

    The Jewish Repertory Theatre of WNY – 2640 N Forest Rd, Getzville, NY 14068 | 716-650-7626
    Oct 23 – Nov 20 – The Chosen
    Feb 2-26, 2023 – Tuesdays With Morrie
    Mar 11-12, 2023 – I’m Not A Comedian…I’m Lenny Bruce
    Apr 27 – May 21, 2023 – Barefoot in the Park

    Kavinoky Theatre – 320 Porter Ave, Buffalo, NY 14201 | 716-829-7668
    Sept 2-25 – Rock of Ages
    Oct 28 – Nov 20 – Misery
    Feb 24 – Mar 19, 2023 – The Play That Goes Wrong
    Apr 21 – May 14, 2023 – Network
    June 9-25, 2023 – The Sound Inside

    Lancaster Opera House – 21 Central Avenue Lancaster, NY 14086 | 716-683-1776
    Sept 23 – Oct 9 – Man of La Mancha
    Nov 18 – Dec 4 – The Sound of Music
    Dec 9-11 – The Night Before Christmas
    Feb 24 – Mar 12, 2023 – Clue: On Stage
    Apr 21 – May 7, 2023 – They’re Playing Our Song
    June 9-25 – Grand Horizons

    MusicalFare Theatre – Damen College, 4380 Main St #123, Amherst, NY 14226 | 716-839-8540
    Nov 9 – Dec 11 – Beehive
    Jan 13-29, 2023 – Lady Day at Emerson’s Bar and Grill
    Feb 15 – Mar 19, 2023 – Tell Me On A Sunday
    Apr 12 – May 14, 2023 – Disaster!
    May 4-21, 2023 – Kinky Boots
    June 2-18, 2023 – Sondheim on Sondheim
    July 5 – Aug 6, 2023 – Twelfth Night

    Niagara Regional Theatre Guild / Ellicott Creek Playhouse – 550 Ellicott Creek Rd, Tonawanda, NY 14150 | 716-260-2319
    Sept-Oct – Kiss Me Kate
    November – Noises Off
    January-February 2023 – Hay Fever
    March 2023 – Something Rotten
    May 2023 – Guys & Dolls

    Nickel City Opera Co – 1939 Harlem Rd, Buffalo, NY 14212 | 716-861-3071 | See listings for Performance Location
    December – Amahl & The Night Visitors
    June 25, 2023 – The Barber of Seville

    O’Connell & Company – See listings for performance location | 716-848-0800
    Sept 9-25 – Confessions of the Reverend Mother
    October – The Addams Family
    November – Return to Seymour Street
    December – Tenderly: The Rosemary Clooney Musical
    Feb 3-19, 2023 – Wicket: The Untold Story of the Ewoks of Bright Tree Village
    March 2023 – The Rink
    Apr 14-23, 2023 – Romance/Romance
    May 2023 – Sunset Boulevard

    Road Less Traveled – 456 Main St, Buffalo, NY 14202 | 716-629-3069
    Sept 15 – Oct 16 – Mysterious Circumstances
    Nov 10 – Dec 11 – Guards at the Taj
    Feb 23 – Mar 26, 2023 – The Thin Place
    Apr 20 – May 21, 2023 – Sweat

    Rocking Horse Productions – 5658 Main St., Williamsville, New York. 14221
    Sept 30 – Oct 9 – Brighton Beach Memoirs
    Dec 2-11 – Every Christmas Story Ever Told
    Mar 24 – Apr 2, 2023 – Dial M For Murder
    May 19-28, 2023 – You’re A Good Man, Charlie Brown

    Second Generation Theatre Company – See listings for performance location | 716-508-7480
    Oct 14 – 22 – The Secret Garden: Spring Version
    Mar 3 – 19, 2023 Every Brilliant Thing
    May 19 – June 4, 2023 – Tick, Tick…Boom!

    Shakespeare in Delaware Park – 199 Lincoln Parkway, Buffalo NY 14222
    Now-Aug 21 – Midsummer Night’s Dream
    Now – Aug 22 – The Bard’s in our Yard

    Shaw Festival – 10 Queen’s Parade, Niagara-on-the-Lake, ON L0S 1J0, Canada | 800-511-7429
    Now – Sept 3 – Chitra
    Now – Sept 3 – Everybody
    Now – Sept 4 – The Importance of Being Earnest
    Aug 18 – Sept 16 – The Doctor’s Dilemma
    Aug 18 – Sept 16 – Just to Get Married
    Aug 18 – Sept 16 – August Wilson’s Gem of the Ocean
    Nov 9 – Dec 23 – A Christmas Carol
    Nov 18 – Dec 23 – Irving Berlin’s White Christmas

    Shea’s 710 Theatre – 710 Main St, Buffalo, NY 14202 | 716-847-1410
    Sept 15 – Oct 2 – Once on This Island
    Nov 13 – An Evening With C. S. Lewis
    Nov 20 – A New World: intimate music from FINAL FANTASY SPECIAL ANNIVERSARY CELEBRATION
    Dec 1-18 – All Is Calm
    Mar 16 – Apr 2, 2023 – Murder on the Orient Express
    May 4-21, 2023 – Kinky Boots

    Shea’s Buffalo – 650 Main St, Buffalo, NY 14202 | 716-847-1410
    Sept 27 – Oct 2 – The Prom
    Nov 8-13 – Tina: The Tina Turner Musical
    Nov 22-27 – Aladdin
    Dec 13-18 – Come From Away
    Feb 21-26, 2023 – Hadestown
    Mar 21-26, 2023 – Beetlejuice
    Apr 25 – May 7, 2023 – Six
    June 6-11, 2023 – Jagged Little Pill
    June 20-25, 2023 – Dear Evan Hansen

    Art

    Facade of the Market Arcade building at 710 Main Street

    Buffalo Art Movement – 255 Great Arrow Ave., STE 200, Buffalo, NY 14207 | 716-939-2445
    Now – Aug 12 – Xiao Yang: Reentry Hyperplasia
    Now – Aug 12 – Shouts of Gratitude by Noma Bliss
    Now – Aug 12 – Humanimals by Jim Bliss
    Now – Aug 12 – Seth Brauchler: Sanctuaries

    Buffalo Arts Studio – Tri-Main Center, 2495 Main St., Suite 500, Buffalo, NY 14214 | 716-833-4450
    Now – Aug 8 – Jim Morris, On the Nature of Things
    Now – Sept 3 – Kyle Butler, Big Trash Day
    Aug 9-26 – Los Artistas del Barrio Buffalo, De aquí, De allá

    Burchfield Penney Art Center – 1300 Elmwood Ave., Buffalo, New York 14222 | 716-878-6011
    Now – Oct 2 – Gratitude: The Sylvia L. Rosen Endowment Purchase Awards
    Now – Oct 2 – Different Perspectives: A Museum Studies Exhibition
    Now – Oct 23 – Bruce Adams: Freeing Marks
    Now – Oct 30 – Martha Visser’t Hooft: Beyond the Realm of the Possible
    Now – Nov 7 – Praise Works from the Collection
    Now – Nov 27 – Bonnie Gordon: Mapping Image and Word, Stumbling into Streams of Consciousness
    Now–Jan 1, 2023 – Totemic
    Now – June 8, 2025 – Camp Everything

    C. Stuart and Jane H. Hunt Art Gallery – Brisbane Bldg, 403 Main St Suite 105, Buffalo, NY 14203 | 716-225-2098
    Now – Aug 13 – LAYERS works by Monica Angle and Barbara Murak

    CEPA Gallery – 617 Main St, Buffalo, NY 14203 | 716-856-2717
    Aug 6 – Oct 7 – A Soil Story: A Photographic Atlas of Our Natural Resource

    K Art – 808 Main St, Buffalo, NY 14202 | 716-216-2941
    Now – Aug 5 – Reservation for One and Indians Forever
    Aug 12 – Oct 7 – Tangible/Intangible

    Rivalry Projects – 106 College St., Buffalo, NY 14201 | 716-217-2923
    Now – Sept 2 – Susan Metrican: Married To The Ground
    Now – Sept 2 – Eric Ruby: Skies The Limit

    Squeaky Wheel – 617 Main Street, Buffalo, NY 14203 | 716-884-7172
    Now – Aug 29 – Jenson Leonard: GLAND PRIX
    Now – Aug 4 – DATA: Digital Art + Animation

    WNY Book Arts Center – 468 Washington St., Buffalo, NY 14203 | 716-348-1430
    Aug 3 – Block Fabric Printing Works
    Aug 13 – Cardograph Printing Workshop

    Culture

    Buffalo History Museum – 1 Museum Ct, Buffalo, NY 14216 | 716-873-9644
    Now – November 2022 – Icons: The Makers and Moments of Buffalo Sports
    Now – Continuum: A History of Erie County
    Now – Spring 2023 – To Rescue The Color: Salvaged Renderings of the Rainbow City Colorized Pan-American Exposition Renderings
    Now – Aug – Creative Journeys: Celebrating the Art of Refugee Women in Western New York
    Now – Oct 30 – Hodinöhsö:ni’ Resurgence: Marie Watt, Calling Back, Calling Forward
    Aug 7 – Antique Car Show, Pan Am Walking Tour
    Aug 19 – Party on the Portico

    Buffalo Museum of Science – 1020 Humboldt Pkwy, Buffalo, NY 14211 | 716-896-5200
    Now – Senserie
    Now – Antarctic Dinosaurs
    Aug 2 – Collections Live: The Amazing, Awesome Anthropoda
    Aug 3 – Collections Live: Study Skins: The Science of Preservation; Collections Live: Geology with Joe, SciNight: Sensors & Arduino, Behind the Scenes Tour: Geology Rocks!
    Aug 6 – Solar Saturdays
    Aug 9 – Collections Live: The Amazing, Awesome Anthropoda
    Aug 10 – Collections Live: Study Skins: The Science of Preservation; Collections Live: Geology with Joe
    Aug 12 – Wee Explorer Storytime
    Aug 13 – Solar Saturdays
    Aug 16 – Collections Live: The Amazing, Awesome Anthropoda
    Aug 17 – Collections Live: Study Skins: The Science of Preservation; Collections Live: Geology with Joe, Conversations in Science: Biotechnologies Engineering, Behind the Scenes Tour: Cabinet of Curiosities
    Aug 20 – Solar Saturdays
    Aug 23 – Collections Live: The Amazing, Awesome Anthropoda
    Aug 24 – Collections Live: Study Skins: The Science of Preservation; Collections Live: Geology with Joe
    Aug 26 – Twilight at the Museum: The Summer Triangle
    Aug 27 – Solar Saturdays
    Aug 30 – Collections Live: The Amazing, Awesome Anthropoda
    Aug 31 – Collections Live: Study Skins: The Science of Preservation; Collections Live: Geology with Joe

    Genesee Country Museum – 1410 Flint Hill Rd., Mumford, NY 14511 | 585-538-6822
    Now – Aug 14 – Wading in the Oatka Creek
    Now – Aug 21 – Fishing at Lake Surprise
    Aug 4- 25 – Kids Free Days
    Aug 6-7 – A Novel Weekend
    Aug 12-14 – National Silver Ball Tournament
    Aug 13 – Reed Decoy Making Class
    Aug 19-Sept 3 – After-Hours Tour 2022: Ghost Stories of New York State
    Aug 27-28 – Fiddlers’ Fair & Making Music Weekend

    Larkin Square – 745 Seneca St., Buffalo, NY 14210 | 716-362-2665
    Aug 1 – Fitness in the Parks: Cardio Kickboxing
    Aug 2 – Tiny Thai Lunchtime Food Truck Service, Food Truck Tuesday
    Aug 3 – Jerk Hut with Chef Darian Bryan
    Aug 4 – Cheesy Chick Lunchtime Food Truck Service
    Aug 5 – Clifford’s Red Hots Lunch Service
    Aug 6 – Fitness in the Parks: Zumba, Chef Darian’s Jamaican Market
    Aug 8 – Fitness in the Parks: Cardio Kickboxing
    Aug 9 – Sun Roll Truck Lunchtime Food Service, Food Truck Tuesday
    Aug 10 – Jerk Hut with Chef Darian Bryan
    Aug 11- Buffalo Bros Burgers Lunchtime Food Truck
    Aug 12 – Clifford’s Red Hots Lunch Service
    Aug 13 – Fitness in the Parks: Zumba
    Aug 15 – Fitness in the Parks: Cardio Kickboxing
    Aug 16 – Tiny Thai Lunchtime Food Truck Service, Food Truck Tuesday
    Aug 17 – Jerk Hut with Chef Darian Bryan
    Aug 18 – Cheesy Chick Lunchtime Food Truck Service
    Aug 19 – Clifford’s Red Hots Lunch Service
    Aug 20 – Fitness in the Parks: Zumba
    Aug 22 – Fitness in the Parks: Cardio Kickboxing
    Aug 23 – Sun Roll Truck Lunchtime Food Service, Food Truck Tuesday
    Aug 24 – Jerk Hut with Chef Darian Bryan
    Aug 25 – Buffalo Bros Burgers Lunchtime Food Truck, Geraldine Brooks Author Talk
    Aug 26 – Clifford’s Red Hots Lunch Service
    Aug 27 – Fitness in the Parks: Zumba
    Aug 29 – Fitness in the Parks: Cardio Kickboxing
    Aug 30 – Tiny Thai Lunchtime Food Truck Service, Food Truck Tuesday
    Aug 31 – Jerk Hut with Chef Darian Bryan

    Theodore Roosevelt Inaugural Site – 641 Delaware Avenue, Buffalo, NY 14202 | 716-884-0095
    Aug 2 – Family Nite and Museum Tour with The Albright-Knox Art Truck! 5:15-5:45, 6-6:30, 7-8
    Aug 9 – “The Unexpected Inauguration” Double Decker Bus Tour

