Sold: Lorigo’s Meating Place Building

Opportunity has knocked for 185 Grant LLC, the buyer of the Lorigo’s Meating Place building, which sold for $605,000.

After the completion of facade work and renovations, and a liquidation sale in March, the building hit the market. Lorigo’s had been in business for over 70 years, and was a beloved market on the West Side. But as the street continues to change, the building-business owner – Vincent Lorigo, Jr. – decided that it was time to pass the baton.

In tandem with listing the building, the following facade improvements were made:

The focus of the work will be on the first floor with a new aluminum storefront system, articulated posts, brick piering, and decorative lighting. The upper floors will see window repairs, painting of windows and bays, and brick cleaning. The scope of work does not include replacing the windows on the fourth floor. For now, they will get a brick veneer to match the existing brick .

The buyer of the Lorigo’s building – 185 Grant LLC – is registered to a Sunny Isles Beach, FL address.

