Save The Date: 2022 National Night Out

National Night Out is Tuesday, August 2

If there’s one way to deter crime, while bringing neighbors closer together, it’s the National Night Out (NNO) initiative. NNO is the night where people host block parties and cookouts, and gather together on their front porches and lawns, while sending a signal that our neighborhoods are alive and well. It has been demonstrated that streets that are better lit, and have more activity, are safer. Criminals tend to hide in the shadows. They tend to seek out neighborhoods that are not as well lit, with fewer dogs barking, and easier targets.

In 2021, more than 100 block clubs and organizations hosted block parties, cookouts, and other fun community events. National Night Out events are held annually in more than 16,000 cities across the U.S.

NNO is also a night that promotes police-community partnerships – an initiative that is now more important than ever.

For 39 years, neighbors across America have participated in NNO, to demonstrate neighborhood unity. Now, Mayor Byron Brown asks that even more people plan to create an event, or attend a gathering. His hope is that communities not only create an outward presence, they also learn about ways to combat crime.

National Night Out culminates annually on the first Tuesday in August.

“The National Night Out initiative helps promote education and create dialogue between residents and our first responders, while also providing our residents with information about our key city services,” Mayor Brown said. “It’s time for our block clubs to start planning their festivities for National Night Out 2022, on Tuesday, August 2, by calling the City’s 311 hotline to register and receive a free event kit.”

Mayor Brown, representatives of the Buffalo Police and Fire departments, and other city staffers, will be visiting National Night Out block parties across the City to distribute brochures highlighting on-going public safety and anti-crime initiatives. There will also be fun giveaways for Buffalo’s youngest residents, including: bike helmets, Child ID Kits, Junior Police Badges, and National Night Out coloring books about city departments and services.