Retail Ready: 478 Main Street

If retail were to make a downtown comeback, a good place to start would be in one of downtown’s former retail anchors. The 13,392 sq.ft. of space at 478 Main Street, one of the largest available first floor commercial spaces on Main Street, is in the former Hens & Kelly Department Store. Ellicott Development recently completed a significant makeover of the property.

The six-story building was constructed from 1922-1925 and was designed by architects Bley and Lyman. Form many years, the building was occupied by Erie County Social Services offices.

Since the agency departed, Ellicott made significant façade changes including bringing windows back to the first two floors of the building, added the apartments on the sixth through eighth floors, and renovated the balance of the office space in the building. Carmina Wood Design was architect for the work that brought the building back to its original form. The Army Corps of Engineers and local Social Security Administration office are anchoring the office space.

The 15 apartments range in size from a one bedroom, one bath apartment with 667 sq.ft. to two large two-bedroom, two bath units with 1,681 sq.ft. A two-level, one bedroom unit is located on the seventh and eighth levels.

Besides the large retail space available at the Main and Mohawk corner, a smaller 1,119 sq.ft. space ideal for a café is for lease fronting Main Street ideal. Also available is a 1,329 sq.ft. office suite on the second floor.

Get Connected: Ellicott Development, 716.854.0060