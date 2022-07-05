Resurgence to the Rescue releases Jameson’s Summer Ale & Sven’s Session IPA

Last year, Resurgence Brewing Co. called for the community to submit photos and bios of their cats and dogs, to be considered for top billing on a beer campaign.

Now, for the second year in a row, Resurgence has teamed up with Ten Lives Club & the City of Buffalo Animal Shelter to find Buffalo’s Top Dog and Coolest Cat. This year’s winners are:

Sven, a service dog from WNY Heroes and last year’s champion

Jameson, a mostly blind cat adopted from Niagara SPCA

Now that the votes have been counted, and the winners have been announced, it’s time to unveil the two new brews, in honor of the four-legged celebrities…

“Jameson’s Summer Ale” and “Sven’s Session IPA”

The real winners, however, are the two animal shelters – Ten Lives Club and the City of Buffalo Animal Shelter (CBAS) – that benefitted from a shared $48,185 prize that was raised via the voting contest. Sven garnered a whopping 9,877 votes, while Jameson nabbed 2,700 votes.

Sven, a service dog from WNY Heroes and last year’s champion

Not only was there prize money on the line, the winning pets were also pampered with photo shoot from Tailor Mayde Photography, and a personal behind the scenes tour of Highmark Stadium thanks to the Buffalo Bills.

“The Resurgence to the Rescue photo contest has brought awareness to the Pawsitive for Heroes program, and also the relationships that it has built along the way. We have gained many sponsors, veterans inquiring about service dogs, and friends. Helping CBAS and Ten Lives Club hits home as we have an adopted dog and cat. Our shelter dog is part of the pack and I don’t know what Sven would be like without her, but when we first saw her at the shelter, she was so innocent and scared… she had to come home with us,” said Sven’s owner, Jason Dent, a combat veteran. “We also don’t know where we’d be without our cat who was the first of the group. Being able to help raise money for these organizations has been great. Everyone should be able to experience the love a dog or cat can bring. I get to spend every day with my best friend and others should be able to experience that also.”

Jameson, a mostly blind cat adopted from Niagara SPCA

Jameson’s owner feels much the same way, per her love for her rescued cat, which was almost euthanized, along with his twin brother, due to health issues.

“Jameson is an inspiration, even with his disabilities he shows that rescued animals can live their best life with a good home and loving family,” said Sarah Palkowski, who rescued the kittens when they were 3 weeks old. “Jameson may be imperfect, but his story is more than about animal rescues. No one, animal or human, should be ashamed or judged because of a physical flaw.”

A launch party to celebrate the release of “Jameson’s Summer Ale” and “Sven’s Session IPA” will be held from noon to 5 p.m. Sunday, July 10 at Resurgence, 55 Chicago Street in Buffalo. Enjoy food, drinks, pet related vendors, and more! And if your pet knows how to do a cool trick, Clyde’s Feed, Cellino Plumbing & Eat Rite Foods will be giving away prizes to your pet and donations to Ten Lives Club and City of Buffalo Animal Shelter.

For more information, visit the event on Facebook.