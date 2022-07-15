Registration Now Open for the 2022 PDFA Discflect World Championship

On Saturday, August 6, 2022, PDFA (Professional Discflect Association, previously known as Kanjam League) will be hosting the 2022 PDFA Discflect World Championship in Buffalo. Originally called Garbage Can Frisbee by creators Charles Sciandra and Paul Swisher (in Buffalo in the 1980s), the game has grown as a grassroots pastime, and as a professional sporting activity.

This year’s PDFA Discflect World Championship will be held at Kevin T. Keane Sports Park at Nardin Academy in Buffalo. This is a brand new sports facility that is located 15 minutes from Downtown Buffalo. There will be two divisions – amateur and pro, which means that all skill levels are welcome to sign up for a chance to compete for trophies and prizes (awarded in both divisions) and a $1,000 minimum cash pool for the top Pro division teams.

Discflect is a two-person flying disc team sport that features throwing and deflecting a disc at or into a goal. What makes Discflect stand out from other sports is deflecting. Players are not just throwing, but also deflecting the disc in order to score points. Scoring can happen in 4 unique ways.

Incredibly, this tournament has been held for over 30 years, which is a testament to the sport, its empassioned players, and to its unique start in Buffalo.

Registration is now open for teams looking to compete in this tournament that attracts some of the best players from around the world. The winning team walks aways with the coveted golden “Hammer” trophy.

2022 PDFA Discflect World Championship presented by Gatekeeper Media

Saturday, August 6, 2022

Kevin T. Keane Sports Park at Nardin Academy, 97 Rosalia Street, Buffalo, NY, 14216

Team check-in begins at 8:00, tournament to begin at 9:00 am

PDFA is proud to partner with Gatekeeper Media this year. They produce high quality professional disc golf videos, and will provide video coverage for the 2022 PDFA Discflect World Championship which will be showcased later this year.

The tournament will feature a weekend full of events including a meet up and practice session on Friday, August 5 at Delaware Park, and an after party on Saturday night at Buffalo RiverWorks.

All tournament information, including a full schedule and link to registration is available at www.PDFA.com/2022worlds.