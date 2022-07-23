Today was the first time that I had a chance to stop by Providence Farm Collective’s new farmer’s market on Grant Street, in the M&T Bank parking lot.

While I was there, I spoke to Beth Leipler (farm director) and Hamadi Ali (market manager) who were busy making sure that everything ran smoothly (lead image).

While I was at the market, I purchased some fresh basil, peppers, and Swiss chard lettuce.

The market is a breath of fresh air for Grant Street. Not only do the farmers-marketeers have some beautiful produce, there are some unusual varieties of vegetables that you just don’t see everyday. That’s because the farmers that sell at the market, who are refugees themselves, grow the produce to sell to their own communities, and those of the West Side (refugees from Somalia, the Democratic Republic of Congo, Burundi, Ethiopia, Myanmar, and Liberia).

If you ever want to see someone’s face light up, go support this grassroots farmer’s market. The marketeers are beyond appreciative for the support.

As I browsed the market goods, I waved my hellos to a number of sellers, some of which had young children in tow. One young boy was collecting money at a stand – his mother was teaching him the ins and outs of being a business operator. I ended up tipping him a dollar as he dropped some green peppers into my bag.

The organizers of this market do source some good from other local farmers, to keep the veggie varieties diverse and bountiful. The rest is grown by the refugees at Providence Farm in Orchard Park. It is also USDA funded, which means that the prices are very reasonable, and the market is sustainable. And that’s a great thing, because it’s these types of markets that are the future of Buffalo. We should all be happy – and lucky- to support it.

The market will continue to operate on Saturdays, from 10am to 1pm, through October 15.

Learn more about the market.

Get connected: wnylc.org | providencefarmcollective.org