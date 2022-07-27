Project Best Life | The Benefits of Buying from Local Farms

Farmers are the backbone of our society.

Think about it: farms and those tending them are absolutely vital to the success and livelihood of entire civilizations- a messy undertaking without much praise or thanks in the process. When buying vegetables to make dinner, are you ever thinking of where that lettuce actually came from, or the transportation costs of getting it to the store? The answer is probably not, but these are all questions that the average consumer should start thinking about because it could actually be better for you in the long run. Experts in the field of farming for over two generations at Thorpe’s Organic Farm shared how buying local produce and goods is not only better for your health, but also your wallet too.

Thorpe’s Organic Family Farm began in 1983, and 41 years later the family farm still continues to support the Buffalo community in more ways than one. As an organic farm, you can rest assured that all the produce being grown is exactly as it should be without the help from nasty chemicals that harm your body once consumed. In the never ending debate of organic vs. non- organic, Naomi and Abigail Thorpe shed some light on reasons buying organic is better all around.

“Organic means that we don’t spray any chemicals, insecticides, or pesticides, everything is completely how it’s supposed to be. We don’t use any synthetic fertilizers, it’s all from animals, like cow or chicken manure. Since we don’t spray any chemicals, we do everything like hand weeding, or we will use things like tractors with machines on the back that will weed for you, but most everything is by hand. From an organic perspective, it’s better because you’re ingesting that food how it’s supposed to be- no added chemicals to it,” says Naomi who manages all the growing of vegetables and berries.

The duo also debunked the myth that growing organic produce just means selling produce at a higher market price, but what the average consumer doesn’t realize is that growing organic takes loads of more labor.

“My parents started farming organically in the nineties and we’re not just farming organically because some people think, ‘oh, you’re getting a higher price for it, so let’s switch to organic because you’re going to make more money,’ which is very untrue because there’s so much more labor involve. We do this because it’s what we believe in- not eating chemicals that weren’t designed for your body,” says Abigail.

While buying organic produce is better for your health, buying organic and local produce could even be better for your wallet. At a time when the price of everything is skyrocketing, supporting your local economy is one of the most important things you can do.

“One of the biggest reasons in my mind to buy food from a local farm is so that you can have a thriving local economy. The way we function is we’re obviously hiring local people, we’re supporting local companies when we buy our farming supplies, it’s a whole beautiful circle. With the supply chain, that’s the buzzword right now, whether it be as tenuous as it is, it’s so wise to shop locally not just to support the local businesses, but for your own sake to give your own self food security It’s more environmentally friendly too, when you consider you’re going to drive to a local farm and buy that produce directly from the farm that grew it as opposed to buying it from a grocery store where it was shipped from who knows where” shares Abigail.

“It’s never coming just from that farm either, it’s going to a packing plant and then it’s going to a storage facility and then it’s going to your local grocery store. By buying local you are cutting down so many unnecessary steps,” follows Naomi.

Buying local may not be the first thing thought about when trying to live happier and healthier, but it is an essential player on the road to becoming your best self. By supporting local economies, you save money and build meaningful relationships in the process. So, send a thanks to your local farmers, they are helping you live your best life in more ways than you can imagine!

To learn more about Thorpe’s Organic Farm visit their website at https://www.thorpesorganicfamilyfarm.com or visit their farm stand just 20 miles south of downtown!



12866 route 78, East Aurora, NY 14052

Website | Facebook | Instagram

This series is sponsored by Project Best Life. Buffalo Rising and Project Best Life have teamed up to produce a series on wellness inspiration and advice to direct readers to the people, places, and experiences in Buffalo and beyond that will help them fulfill their health, nutrition, and wellness goals. For more information on how you can live your best life, subscribe to the Project Best Life newsletter.

