Pending Deal: D’Youville Eyes Former Karpeles Musuem

It looks like the former Karpeles Museum at the corner of Jersey Street and Porter Avenue has a bright future. D’Youville University has put the former Plymouth Methodist Church under contract. The circa-1911, 25,044 sq.ft. structure was listed for sale with a $449,900 asking price after Karpeles consolidated its collection at its 220 North Street location.

D’Youville is seeking a rezoning of the site from N-2R Residential to D-E Education Campus to repurpose the building as a lecture hall and classroom space. From its petition to the City:

In a continuing effort to broaden the University’s mission and utilize an already unique property for the use of higher education and service, D’Youville seeks a zoning change for educational use. If approved, we would be able to utilize the building in its primary form for decades to come, preserving it for the benefit of the neighborhood, city and region.

Property information from the Gurney Becker and Bourne listing:

Opportunity abounds for this former church turned museum/cultural building in the heart of Buffalo’s west side. Much of the historic architectural detail is still in place with millions of dollars in improvements over the past 20+ years – including a modern high-power electric service, updated heating/boiler system (2015), roof maintenance with some copper gutters replaced and updated chimney flashing. Built on the “Akron Plan” of church design, the former Plymouth Methodist Church has an open concept that can be divided into smaller spaces through sets of various large room dividers.

Among its features, the structure has 3 balconies, many of the original brass light fixtures, oak hardwood floors in near-perfect condition, a stunning Moeller pipe organ (non-operational), amazing plasterwork, stained glass windows, and beautiful woodwork. It also contains a bell tower that has potential as an elevator shaft. Other standouts include a 2 car garage, a large basement/fellowship hall, and multiple decorative fireplaces. It’s located a block away from Kleinhans Music Hall, 2 blocks form D’Youville University and a short distance from Allentown & the Elmwood Village.