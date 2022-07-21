Parivaar, on Elmwood

The former Acropolis Restaurant building on Elmwood Avenue is under new ownership, and has a new tenant. Priya Rathod will be opening an Indian cuisine restaurant that will be unlike other Indian establishment in the area. Indian food lovers are readily aware that local restaurants specializing in Indian cuisine embrace dining experiences that are primarily based on family-style seating and buffets, with little attention payed to decor and ambiance. That’s fine for people who are looking to simply eat tradition Indian meals, but for those who have been hoping for more of a “big city” Indian dining and drinking experience, Parivaar will be that place.

Originally, Priya hails from the UK, though she has spent a great chunk of her life living in Batavia, summering in England, and traveling the world in search of great cuisine. Her parents hail from Kenya, and her grandparents, India. Priya told me that it was cooking Indian dishes alongside family members that inspired her desire to open a restaurant on Elmwood Avenue. She also mentioned that her style of Indian cuisine will be somewhat tweaked, due to her family’s recipes that are influenced by the region’s where they live. Priya will also fuse some American-Indian dishes together – Indian spiced chicken wings, for example. She is excited to take her love for the city of Buffalo, and her passion for Indian food, to another level completely.

It was only when Priya came across the turnkey restaurant space that she decided that the time was right for her venture. She told me that Elmwood Avenue holds as special place in her heart, because her first life-changing visit to the Elmwood Village was during a Pride festival. Parivaar (the name equates to “family”) is her way of giving back to the street that helped her to be who she is today. It will also be a very inclusive and welcoming establishment, which is her way of paying it forward.

In her other lives, Priya has been involved with real estate, and even immersed herself into the world of wine and high end bourbons. That’s what will also make Parivaar such an interesting establishment. For those who seek to pair their Indian dishes with great wines, beers, and cocktails, this is something to look forward to. Anyone interested in a Saturday or Sunday brunch featuring samosas and mimosas?

And for anyone who is relatively unfamiliar with Indian food, Priya plans on making the menu fun and approachable. Fans of heat will be happy, especially when they pair a dish with a nice chilled beer or glass of Champagne. But the fusion aspect will allow people with a range of palates to enjoy the restaurant as well. That might especially be of interest to fans of Acropolis – a restaurant that was in business since 1982. Priya told me that she respects that legacy, and feels that she is retaining a lot of the character from the contemporary renovations that are still very up to date. She is especially excited about the large bar, where she feels many customers will get to enjoy a more cosmopolitan Indian food (and “coming soon” cocktails) experience.

For the Buffalonians at heart, who enjoy worldly flavors, Priya plans on having something that everyone can enjoy, including flatscreen TVs to watch the Bills and Sabres games.

“Parivaar is a reflection of me,” said Priya. “I love this city – I just bought a house in Buffalo. I want to share my world travels. I want to bring an Indian food experience to Buffalo that you might find in NYC or any other big city. I’m going to play music that I like listening to, along with some Bollywood beats. I’m paying as much attention to the atmosphere as the food and the drinks. There will be a soft opening in September with limited hours and menu, and then a full blown opening once I get my liquor license, sometime in the fall.”

Personally, I look forward to the opening of Parivaar. My wife and I are big fans of Indian food, and have been to some really neat upbeat places in NYC, and in other cities. I believe that people will embrace an elevated Indian food experience on Elmwood Avenue. It’s going to be a great addition to the street, and to Buffalo in general.

Now, can we can something similar with Chinese cuisine?

Parivaar | 708 Elmwood Avenue | Buffalo, NY 14222