Opportunity Knocks: 452 Pearl Street

A year ago, almost to the day, we posted a story by Barbara Tzetzo Gosch that recounted her family’s history, living and working at 452 Pearl Street. Now, the building that was at the heart of the story is for sale, listed by Hanna Commercial Real Estate.
According to leasing agent David Doerr, the two commercial spaces are occupied with tenants, while one of the two apartments is leased. Location-wise, the property sits directly across from Shea’s, and is bounded by Asbury Alley. Highlights include:
- Mixed Use Building with two second floor apartments and two first floor restaurants
- Great Income currently with further upside potential
- Located directly across from Sheas Theatre’s Pearl Street entrance with 3,000 seats
- Development and Redevelopment happening all around this property
- Heart of Downtown Buffalo Entertainment and Theatre Districts
- Both first floor restaurant spaces currently leased
- Second floor apartments (a 3 bed and a 1 bed) with numerous updates and each include a garage space
- Ask agent for Income/Expense and further tenant and rental information
- Alley access to the back of the property (Asbury Alley)
- Surrounded by many parking options
- Most restaurant equipment included in the sale
- Full Address is 452 and 454 Pearl Street
The building is listed at $1,200,000.
Get connected: www.hannacre.com | David Doerr 716-856-7107