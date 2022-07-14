Opportunity Knocks: 452 Pearl Street

A year ago, almost to the day, we posted a story by Barbara Tzetzo Gosch that recounted her family’s history, living and working at 452 Pearl Street. Now, the building that was at the heart of the story is for sale, listed by Hanna Commercial Real Estate.

According to leasing agent David Doerr, the two commercial spaces are occupied with tenants, while one of the two apartments is leased. Location-wise, the property sits directly across from Shea’s, and is bounded by Asbury Alley. Highlights include:

Mixed Use Building with two second floor apartments and two first floor restaurants

Great Income currently with further upside potential

Located directly across from Sheas Theatre’s Pearl Street entrance with 3,000 seats

Development and Redevelopment happening all around this property

Heart of Downtown Buffalo Entertainment and Theatre Districts

Both first floor restaurant spaces currently leased

Second floor apartments (a 3 bed and a 1 bed) with numerous updates and each include a garage space

Ask agent for Income/Expense and further tenant and rental information

Alley access to the back of the property (Asbury Alley)

Surrounded by many parking options

Most restaurant equipment included in the sale

Full Address is 452 and 454 Pearl Street

The building is listed at $1,200,000.

Get connected: www.hannacre.com | David Doerr 716-856-7107