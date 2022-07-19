Opportunity Knocks: 423 Elmwood Avenue

A hot new listing has appeared on Elmwood Avenue. The fully leased 423 Elmwood building features three storefronts – one that is a restaurant with one of the city’s best patios in back. There are two second floor offices as well. The building is currently 100% leased.

The 3000 square foot building is primely located near the corner of Elmwood and Bryant, where a number of developments are underway, and have been completed, including The Musical Suites, the Elmwood Crossing project (and the Folwell Apartments), and white box construction at the former Casa di Pizza building.

Adding to the mounting liveliness of the intersection, a number of new businesses have recently opened nearby, or are in the works, including Uncle Jumbo’s (distillery tasting room – now open), Once Perfect Pour (coming soon), The Buffalo Kitchen Club (coming soon), Billionaire Creamery (coming soon @ Elmwood Crossing), and The Noble Restaurant (coming soon @ Elmwood Crossing).

For the first time in decades, it looks as if this section of Elmwood Avenue is finally heading in the right direction – especially as the Elmwood Crossing project continues to unfold. The 423 Elmwood building – listed by Alan Hastings (Hunt Commercial) – is strategically located central to all of this building energy.

Now, if we could only re-envision the Rite Aid corner, at the intersection of Bryant and Elmwood… that would be the icing on the cake.

In the meantime, get connected with 423 Elmwood as an investment property – listed at $750K.