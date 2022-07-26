Niagara Street: Final Phase of Cycle Tracks Reaching Completion

It appears as if the final phase of Niagara Street Now’s dedicated cycle track bike lane initiative is wrapping up.

While there are still “Bike Lane Closed” signs on the trail, it won’t be long before this extension is open. This latest phase extends all the way up to Hertel Avenue, where cyclists will then be able to hop on The Shoreline Trail, taking them further to Tonawanda, Niagara Falls, Lewiston, Youngstown, etc. (see map below).

I spoke to Barbara Rowe, President Vision Niagara, about the recent updates on the street. She told me that she was generally pleased, although there were some questions that she had pertaining to the section of the project that is situated at the overpass bridge at the intersection of Niagara and Tonawanda. She mentioned that there had not been a construction meeting for a while, and that the next one (on Zoom) was coming up on August 4.

Since the dedicated bike lanes have been installed, there has been a learning curve for cyclists and for car drivers. Rowe told me that one of the issues was that there was no legislation in place that prevented cars from parking in the bikes lines. Therefore, the City couldn’t hand out tickets. That legislation has now been addressed.

Rowe also mentioned that Campus Wheel Works has been a good watchdog on the street, and has gone so far as to call 311 to fix the problems, including addressing snow removal on the bike lanes.

Now that so much of the Niagara Street Now project is complete, Rowe has been directing more and more of her energies to the Scajaquada Corridor Coalition, to ensure that that group has the as much support as possible. Of course the downgrading of the Scajaquada Expressway and the traffic calming initiatives along Niagara Street go hand-in-hand.

As the bike advocacy community does its part to make sure that everything is running smoothly on Niagara Street, we can generally be very pleased with this momentous project.

Greg Stevens, Executive Director of the Niagara River Greenway Commission, told me that the completion of the cycle track along Niagara Street is now the “backbone” to connectivity projects throughout the region. It was back in 2005, when Stevens and a number of bike enthusiasts first rode Niagara Street, while scratching their heads and wondering what the future beheld. At the time, there was talk of cantilevering a boardwalk off the canal wall (alongside the 190). The objective was to get cyclists from (then) LaSalle Park, safely to the intersection of Hertel and Niagara, where they could then catch the Shoreline Trail. There was a giant bottleneck – particularly the site of the US Army Corps of Engineers – that prevented cyclists from safely navigating along the waterfront.

Fast forward to 2022. Stevens recently hosted the Coalition of Regional Trail Initiatives (CRTI) back in June. The group was overly-enthusiastic about the new trail, which will soon fully (and safely) connect Buffalo Harbor State Park, points along The Blueway Trail, Ralph Wilson Park, Front Park, Black Rock Canal Park, and numerous other bike-friendly, waterfront destinations. To get a broader picture of the bike infrastructure that is now in place, view this map.

As you can see, the face of the region is changing for the better, as far as cycling advantages are concerned. The completion of the cycle tracks on Niagara not only solves numerous past problems, it also helps to raise the cycling bar in WNY.

“For the first time, cyclists will safely be able to get from Canalside to the foot of Gratwick Park in North Tonawanda, along the waterfront,” said Stevens. “[At this point] we are looking for businesses and/or community groups to adopt sections of the Niagara Street Trail – we have adopted-out most of the rest of the Shoreline Trail from Buffalo through Tonawanda, but the next effort will be to get the Niagara Street trail fully adopted. Several groups have stepped up already, including Campus Wheel Works, Westside Pet Clinic, and Bill Breeser Enterprises, but we are looking for more participation.”

Next up, Stevens and I are going to take a ride along a few of these trails, while using new GPS software that has now been introduced. We anticipate on correlating the ride with the opening of this latest (and final) completion phase of the Niagara Street Trail. Stay tuned.