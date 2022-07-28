Niagara River Greenway Presents the 16th Annual Paddles Up Niagara￼

Looking to participate in one of the best group kayak paddle events in the region? Yes? If that’s the case, then you will want to know about the annual Paddles Up Niagara event – an outing that not only gets people out on the water, it also provides insight into of the region’s most coveted natural resources – The Mighty Niagara River.

The 16th Annual Paddles Up Niagara event is presented by the Niagara River Greenway, along with NY State Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation and the Town of Grand Island. The group paddle takes place at Beaver Island State Park on July 30, 2022, and features multiple nature-focused organizations, such as US Fish and Wildlife Service, Army Corps of Engineers, Buffalo Niagara Waterkeeper, and the WNY Land Conservancy.

This paddle outing is for water lovers, nature enthusiasts, conservationists, adventurers, and those who want to learn a thing or two along the way.

This year’s event features an inaugural Beaver Island Eco Hike, led by the Niagara Frontier Botanical Society. There will also be a free learn-to-kayak session, offered to a limited number of people (kayak and life jacket provided).

At this point, upwards of 300 people have already registered for the group paddle, with more signing up by the day.

Detains about the event, include:

Paddles UP Niagara is a Free Event! – if you arrive after 9:00 AM, parking costs $7

Three early morning eco paddle tours, starting at 7 AM, 7:30 AM and 8 AM

One eco hike tour starting at 8 AM

One learn-to-kayak session starting at 8 AM

The large family Fun Paddle starts at 10 AM

Environmental exhibitors tabling from 8:30 AM – 11:30 AM – for a full list of participating organizations, please visit the website below.

Free entrance to the Grand Island Historical Museum at River Lea from 11 AM – 1 PM

Free commemorative t-shirt to the first 200 people to register

One free beer and hotdog at the V’Randa patio restaurant, overlooking beautiful views of the Niagara River

Convenient onsite kayak rental from Blue Water Marina

Refreshment offerings from Grand Island’s very own youth owned and operated Casey’s Cabana

To learn more and to register for the event visit: www.niagararivergreenway.com/paddles-up