Next Phase of Lancaster Square up for Review

The next phase of Lancaster Square on the Gates Circle Hospital site is heading to the Planning Board for review on Monday. Belmont Housing Resources is planning to redevelop the northern portion of the historic former Gates Circle Homeopathic Hospital at the corner of Linwood and Lafayette avenues into 80 apartments. The project, designed by CJS Architects, carries a $33 million price tag.

From the project application:

The Project is an affordable multifamily housing project that includes 80 units of family rental housing in the MFG Hospital complex. The 103,593 sq. ft. Project will not only have the capacity to provide affordable housing opportunities for families, but will also provide twelve affordable accessible units for persons with mobility and hearing/vision impairments. Building amenities include a community room with a kitchen area, laundry rooms, indoor bike storage, computer room, fitness room, and bulk storage for each unit. The central courtyard will be accessed from two locations within the building, or from the exterior through an access-controlled gate. The courtyard will include a playground and multiple seating areas for resident enjoyment.

A new glass entry vestibule will be constructed on the northwest corner of the building, where it was once connected to the now demolished portion of the hospital. This entry will serve as the fully accessible entry and will be adjacent to a new elevator. On the floors above the entryway, new fiber cement panels will be installed where the demolition had occurred. On the southwest corner, a small portion of the building will be demolished to provide an exterior entryway to the courtyard and separate the building from the adjacent buildings, which are to be renovated by Montante. This area will also feature a shared driveway to allow for dumpster access for each project. On the southeast side, the buildings cannot be structurally separated. However, all current openings will be closed with appropriate fire rated construction to allow the buildings to function independently.

TM Montante Development plans to redevelop the southern portions of the former Homeopathic Hospital into a mix of uses, which is anticipated to include approximately 40 new apartments, as well as up to 15,000 square feet of new retail and commercial space.

TM Montante acquired the hospital site in 2013. Much of the hospital was demolished besides the historic properties along Linwood Avenue. The six-story Canterbury Woods Gates Circle project in 2017. People Inc. constructed a 39 unit, three-story low-income senior development on a former hospital parking lot at the southeast corner of Linwood and Lafayette Avenue. Most recently, and south of the hospital campus, TM Montante completed the residential conversion of a former office building at 1275 Delaware into 33 apartments. The developer also completed upgrades to the existing parking ramp on the site.