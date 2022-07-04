New Look: Shea’s Elevator Tower

After a Covid pause, Shea’s proposed elevator tower is back with a new look. In the works since 2008, and dusted off in 2019, the addition to the building’s south side will increase accessibility and add restrooms, offices, storage and concession space. It would be located behind Theater Place along Pearl Street and include five floors with a total of 36,340 sq.ft. of space, basement, and a covered drive-under entryway.

2019 Design

2022 Design

Goals of the project include:

• To provide an accessible entrance and weather protected passenger drop off point.

• To provide high-speed elevators to ease access to upper-level seating for all.

• To significantly increase the capacity of accessible restroom facilities at all levels of Shea’s.

• To provide expanded capacity and distribution of concession areas within the addition facilitating the removal of intrusive concession facilities within the historic building.

• Additionally, planning includes a significantly enhanced Member’s Lounge in the addition, aligned with the existing Mezzanine Level, and a large corporate Event Space in the addition aligned with the existing Balcony Foyer level.

• Uppermost floors of the addition include additional office space for Shea’s administration.

The building will include two six-stop elevators serving:

• Approximately 2,800 sq.ft. of storage space to be subdivided for a variety of stored supplies and furniture, a janitor’s closet, and mechanical space (TBD) at the basement level.

• An entrance, entrance lobby space, passenger drop off waiting area, “will call” counter and security office, coat room and public restrooms at the 1st floor (corresponding to the Foyer level).

• Concession area, refreshment bar and public restrooms are provided at the 2nd floor (corresponding to the Mezzanine level). This floor also includes approximately 4,200 sq.ft. dedicated to a new upgraded Spotlight Lounge/Donors Lounge which will accommodate a food prep area (serving Hors d’oeuvre, no cooking), full bar, dedicated toilet rooms and table seating for approximately 150-160 persons.

• Concession area, refreshment bar and public restrooms are provided at the 3rd floor (corresponding to the Balcony Foyer level). This floor includes approximately 3,400 sq.ft. dedicated to a multipurpose Event Space which will also provide a coat room, caterer’s workspace (holding & serving, no cooking), dedicated toilet rooms and table seating for approximately 150-160 persons. Sensory Friendly/Quiet Room and Mother’s Room are also provided.

• Small concession area and public restrooms are provided at the 4th floor (corresponding to the rear of the Balcony level). This floor also includes approximately 5,000 sq.ft. of office space, office reception and conference facilities. A sound and light lock is provided at this level between the elevator lobby and Shea’s PAC, as it is the only level of the addition communicating directly with the House.

• The 5th floor includes public restrooms and approximately 1,200 sq.ft. of additional office space.

The exterior would feature cast stone masonry veneer, both architectural terra cotta and aluminum composite material rain screen system, and low-e coated energy efficient insulated glazed windows.

The Preservation Board will review the project on Thursday. Kideney Architects designed the addition.