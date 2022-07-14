Nestled between West Ferry and West Delavan in the heart of the Main Street Corridor, Sinatra & Co.’s latest historic renovation is ready to welcome new residents.

“This was a special project for Sinatra & Co. Historic preservation is one of our specialties—we are good at it because we have passion for this city and its place in history,” said Nick Sinatra, Sinatra & Co. CEO.

The Ingleside Apartments at 70 Harvard Place contains 24 newly constructed apartment homes, featuring historic details like original windows, decorative fireplaces, and unique layouts. This renovation of a Georgian Colonial complex has stunning natural lighting and spacious interiors. Originally built in 1929 as a boarding house for women and children, the Ingleside breathes new life into a piece of Buffalo history.

With easy access to Downtown Buffalo, the Elmwood Village, Allentown, and Buffalo Niagara Medical

Campus, this location brings the best of Buffalo to the doorstep of its residents. The Ingleside is currently a finalist for Buffalo Business First’s Brick By Brick Awards.

An interesting illusion: The elevator is wrapped in vinyl – the walls are hallways, the ceiling is an industrial glass skylight, and the door appears to be an old fashioned elevator door

Nominated in the Historical Tax Credit Residential Development that Best Exemplifies Major Community Impact category, the Ingleside aims to bring community and history together in a meaningful way.

“Our passion for historic preservation in Buffalo is again recognized by the local community for an historic preservation award and we are very grateful for that honor,” said Matt Connors, Vice President of Development for Sinatra & Co. “This project is unique due to the sprawling 3.5 acres of green space you rarely see in an apartment building, and I can’t wait for future residents to enjoy this project.”

