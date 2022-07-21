LIT CITY: On the Move’s Ates reads “Bubble Man”

Just Buffalo Literary Center has just posted a new video highlighting a Buffalo poet, Ates, reading a poem inspired by Chuck “Bubble Man” Incorvaia‘s bubble-blowing legacy in Allentown. The video is very well done on so many different levels, including capturing the release of countless bubbles throughout the city – something that Chuck would have really liked.

It is interesting to know that Chuck’s bubbles are now completely automated, which is an incredible tribute – just look high atop Jim’s Steakout in Allentown, and you will see the seemingly never-ending stream of bubbles drifting outward and downwards into the neighborhood.

Getting back to this new LIT CITY video, Ates discusses his love for poetry and literature, and the way it all got started with his participation at the Just Buffalo Writing Center. He wraps up his video appearance with a poem dedicated to the oh-so inspirational “Bubble Man.”

Check it out…

LIT CITY: On the Move is a public art project bringing poems by local Western New York writers to the streets of Buffalo. Poems will continue to appear on buses, bus shelters, and at MetroRail stations in the Buffalo-Niagara region throughout 2022. Thank you to NFTA for their collaboration in this project.