Lilly Belle Meads’ inaugural Renaissance Street Faire in Celebration of National Mead Day

Everyone loves a good renaissance festival. The problem is, they are few and far between. That’s just one of the reasons that Lilly Belle Meads is hosting the inaugural Lancaster Renaissance Street Faire. The event – a Renaissance themed Street Faire – takes place on National Mead Day, Saturday August 6 from 12pm-10pm.

The Renaissance-themed festival is being held in conjunction with a revitalization (renaissance) effort in the Village of Lancaster. It’s a way to show off the village, while celebrating a love for mead, thanks to celebration of Lilly Belle Meads, which is doing its part to turn on Buffalonians to the various nuances of the increasingly popular alcoholic beverage (using fermented honey).

The Village of Lancaster is in the middle of a renaissance of its own so one of its anchor tenants, Lilly Belle Meads, thought it was about time to celebrate and what better date than National Mead Day!

Mead, called “nectar of the gods” by ancient Greeks, will be the focal ingredient of the festival, but there’s a lot more to look forward to, including live music, local craft beer, axe throwing, street performers, and vendors. Hopefully, this is the kick-off of another one of Buffalo’s unique heralded events.

Here’s the schedule and line-up of events:

Live Music by 45 RPM (1pm-4pm), DJ MIA (4pm-7pm), PA Line (7pm-10pm)

Axe Throwing from Hatchets & Hops 12pm-8pm

The event will take place on West Main Street in Lancaster and will be closed to vehicles

A renaissance costume contest will take place on West Main Street at 4pm

There will be street performers, tarot card readings, local vendors, and fun for all ages

Hopefully there will also be some street bards and poets!

Lilly Belle Meads, now in their fifth year of business, has been asked by its customers if there was ever going to be a festival planned. Well, as luck would have it…

“The time has arrived, and Lilly Belle Meads is encouraging all participants to dress for the occasion and fill the street with a music, drink and dancing… there will also be prizes for the best 3 costumes of the day! With all of the LIVE music, mead, local craft beer, vendors and activities that will fill West Main Street in Lancaster all day long, it is certain to be a successful inaugural event that Lilly Belle Meads hopes will grow into a Village-wide event in the years to come.”

Lilly Belle Meads’ slogan is “Making Meads Modern.”

This is an all ages event.

More information and updates can be found at www.lillybellemeads.com, on Facebook, and on Instagram.