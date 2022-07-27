Support for Buffalo Rising comes from:

    The City

    Let’s Goat Buffalo Gets Going in Brand New “Goat Tote”

    By No Comments1 Min Read

    After a devastating fire almost extinguished the lifeblood of the goat mowing operation – The Goat Tote – Let’s Goat Buffalo has come back stronger than ever with a brand new bus, thanks to a successful crowdfunding campaign.

    Incredibly, in just two days, supporters contributed nearly $12,000 – surpassing the fundraiser’s $10,000 goal. The support was tremendous, and the result is a new “goat tote” that will allow the goatscaping business to spread its services far and wide.

    “Less than a year ago, we felt that we had lost everything when our bus caught fire. It was the kind of tragedy that might have closed the business down for good. It was hard to see how we could move forward… We couldn’t have imagined how the community would step in for this herd and change everything. Your donations allowed us to keep the business running. You shared words of encouragement and pushed us to keep going!” – The team @ Let’s Goat Buffalo

    To learn more about Let’s Goat Buffalo, check out this BR article.

    Get connected: www.letsgoatbuffalo.com

    Contact: letsgoatbuffalo@gmail.com and (716)803-7484

    Photos courtesy Let’s Goat Buffalo

    queenseyes

    Newell Nussbaumer is 'queenseyes' - Eyes of the Queen City and Founder of Buffalo Rising. Co-founder Elmwood Avenue Festival of the Arts. Co-founder Powder Keg Festival that built the world's largest ice maze (Guinness Book of World Records). Instigator behind Emerald Beach at the Erie Basin Marina. Co-creator of Rusty Chain Beer. Instigator of Buffalo Porchfest, and Paint vs. Paint. Founder of The Peddler retro and vintage market on Elmwood. Instigator behind Liberty Hound @ Canalside. Throws The Witches Ball at Statler City, the Hertel Alley Street Art Festival, and The Flutterby Festival. Coming soon... 'fig' Fashion Show. Contact Newell Nussbaumer | Newell@BuffaloRising.com

