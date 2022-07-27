Let’s Goat Buffalo Gets Going in Brand New “Goat Tote”

After a devastating fire almost extinguished the lifeblood of the goat mowing operation – The Goat Tote – Let’s Goat Buffalo has come back stronger than ever with a brand new bus, thanks to a successful crowdfunding campaign.

Incredibly, in just two days, supporters contributed nearly $12,000 – surpassing the fundraiser’s $10,000 goal. The support was tremendous, and the result is a new “goat tote” that will allow the goatscaping business to spread its services far and wide.

“Less than a year ago, we felt that we had lost everything when our bus caught fire. It was the kind of tragedy that might have closed the business down for good. It was hard to see how we could move forward… We couldn’t have imagined how the community would step in for this herd and change everything. Your donations allowed us to keep the business running. You shared words of encouragement and pushed us to keep going!” – The team @ Let’s Goat Buffalo

To learn more about Let’s Goat Buffalo, check out this BR article.

Get connected: www.letsgoatbuffalo.com

Contact: letsgoatbuffalo@gmail.com and (716)803-7484

Photos courtesy Let’s Goat Buffalo