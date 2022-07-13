Legends, Divas and Diamonds

Bittersweet Piano Lounge, WNY’s one-of-a-kind piano lounge located at 391 Washington Street in the Hotel at Lafayette, features a variety of talented musicians along with craft cocktails and artisan charcuterie boards.

Speaking of talented musicians, the Legends, Divas & Diamonds show features Vegas/cabaret style drag performance you don’t want to miss. This Wednesday (7/13) enjoy the performance of Laylah Love who will perform some of your favorite songs from a variety of golden-era divas, standards and Broadway hits.

Legends, Divas & Diamonds can be expected every Wednesday with new performances, and music spun by Dj Charles Masters featuring your favorite 80s, 90s and Y2K hits.

For any additional information and to stay posted on future performances visit their Facebook page!

UPCOMING EVENTS:

Dj Charles Masters spinning your favorite 80/90/2k music.

Open 8:00 PM – Midnight

$5 cover

Located in Hotel at Lafayette