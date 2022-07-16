Infilling: 172 Mulberry Street

A two-family structure is proposed for a double lot at 172 Mulberry Street in the Fruit Belt. Owner Lydia Wrobel is working with Abstract Architecture on the project with a single-family dwelling and attached auxiliary dwelling unit. An existing residence on the site would be demolished. The plan requires a variance to the requirement that a garage be set back 20 feet from the front façade. Fourteen feet is proposed.

From the project application:

The scale of proposed building is in keeping with the character of the neighborhood. The proportions of the house have been designed to fit in to a street that is predominantly small 1 & ½ story residences all located close to the street. The established front set back is 3.5’ and keeping the front of the secondary portion of the residence closer to the street is more in character with the adjacent properties.

The Zoning Board of Appeals will review the project at its Wednesday meeting.