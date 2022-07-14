Helping Hands for Burma – Musical Concert Food Fair @ Kleinhans Music Hall

Fundraiser for Displaced People of Burma by Karen Society of Buffalo

On Saturday, July 16, the community is invited to partake in a magical event at Kleinhans Music Hall. Helping Hands for Burma is being hosted by Karen Society of Buffalo, with the intention of raising funds for the people of Burma, who have been forced to leave their home country due to ongoing civil wars and brutal military oppression by the Burmese Military Junta. Now, these refugees have come to call Buffalo home. Not only are they living in Buffalo, they are now part of the city’s ever-morphing cultural kaleidoscope.

It is estimated that there are over 10,000 Burmese refugees who have arrived in Buffalo over the past 16 years - a significant percentage of our diverse city’s newest Americans.

The Helping Hands for Burma event will feature 8 recognized vocalists from around the country – Bawk Bawk Pan, Eh Wah, Eh Ler Tha, Solomon King, Lin Htet, Fanny, Mark Jason, and Dar Nai. Guests will also be treated to a number of traditional Burmese ethnic dances.

There is also a food fair component being held in the parking lot, with 15 local Karen and Burmese food vendors. The food fair is free to enter, with profits from sales benefitting the cause (cash only). Tickets must be purchased to enter the Concert Hall.

Helping Hands for Burma” Musical Concert & Food Fair

Saturday July 16th, 2022 12pm – 7pm

Food Fair 12 – 3pm

Concert 3pm – 7pm

Kleinhans Music Hall – 3 Symphony Circle Buffalo NY 14201

Concert tickets range from $25 General Admission, $35 Preferred Seating, and $45 Front of House Seats. Available for purchase through Eventbrite.

Event proceeds will be donated to KWO (Karen Women Organization) in Thailand, to distribute emergency relief items to internally displaced people affected by the war in Burma.