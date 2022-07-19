Support for Buffalo Rising comes from:

    Metro

    Facade work underway on the Buffalo Convention Center

    queenseyesBy No Comments1 Min Read

    Work on The Convention Center’s new steel clad and polycarbonate facade is underway. Funded through the County’s capital projects fund and the RENEW Plan, the building will have a much more modern and inviting exterior appearance once complete.

    The current dated look of the building is getting a much-needed overhaul, starting with the removal of the LED marquee. Trautman Associates is heading up the project, as follows:

    The new façade design incorporates steel cladding and a polycarbonate face that can be backlit using color-changing LED lighting, with the steel blue panels representing the Buffalo waterfront. The existing marquee will be removed. The remaining façade will be repointed and power washed. 

    The facade enhancements are supplemented by recent modifications to the building’s interior and entranceway that will also create a warmer and more inviting space, according to County officials.

