Enchanting Buffalo: 10 Starin Avenue

For anyone looking for a super unique property, unlike anything else in the city, 10 Starin Avenue might just be for you. This is the property that everyone wonders about as they pass by. The expansive cobblestone driveway is out of this world. It’s like stepping back in time, to an era that predates the overabundance of asphalt that we see today. When people actually cared about creating architecture that would withstand the tests of time, and standards of living.

Speaking of the originality of this residence, it just happens to be the last standing Belt Line rail station, of which there were once 19. While the rail line is now dormant, the station has been converted into a modern abode that is breathtaking, for the right person who can appreciate the non-traditional nature of the compound.

The house is efficiently updated. It has 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. It’s open, yet compartmentalized. As the listing states, it’s European in nature – sophisticated… a conversation piece that needs to be seen to be truly appreciated. There are cozy nooks, lofted bedrooms, spiral staircase features, a contemporary kitchen, social gathering spaces… and one of the best kept secret swimming pools ever to behold. A day sitting by the pool is akin to transporting you to an oceanside resort far far away.

For anyone that likes to show off a little bit… who is on the hunt for something completely different… who appreciates the design standards of non-traditional living accommodations… this is a must see. And see it you must!

10 Starin Avenue in North Buffalo, not far from Hertel Avenue and Delaware Park, is listed at 599,900.

