    Development

    Construction Watch: Michigan Place

    Cedarland Development is making fast progress on its Michigan Place apartment building north of the Medical Campus.  The three-story, 35-unit building was designed by ELEV8 Architecture.

    The building will include 32 market rate apartments and three affordable units consisting of 26 one-bedroom, five two-bedroom and four studio apartments. Parking is planned for 38 vehicles. Resident amenities will include a fitness center and outdoor patio with fireplace.

    Cedarland purchased vacant parcels at 160, 162, 164 Best and 1145 Michigan from the City to help assemble the site.   
    Get Connected: Cedarland Development, 716.880.7395

