Construction Watch: Michigan Place

Cedarland Development is making fast progress on its Michigan Place apartment building north of the Medical Campus. The three-story, 35-unit building was designed by ELEV8 Architecture.

The building will include 32 market rate apartments and three affordable units consisting of 26 one-bedroom, five two-bedroom and four studio apartments. Parking is planned for 38 vehicles. Resident amenities will include a fitness center and outdoor patio with fireplace.

Cedarland purchased vacant parcels at 160, 162, 164 Best and 1145 Michigan from the City to help assemble the site.

Get Connected: Cedarland Development, 716.880.7395