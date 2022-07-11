Construction Watch: Bush Lofts

Carl Montante, III and John Ticco’s Terzo Development is making progress on a $3 million adaptive reuse project on 17th Street. The 16,520 sq.ft. building at 44 17th Street will contain 13 units to be used by D’Youville University. The building formerly housed the studios of photographer Jim Bush.

Under plans prepared by architect Mark Dean, there will be nine first floor apartments and four on the second level. Units range in size from a 629 sq.ft. one-bedroom to a 1,356 sq.ft. two-bedroom layout. One studio apartment is also planned.

Under an agreement with D’Youville, the university will lease the units to students and Terzo will manage the property. Terzo purchased the property in 2020.