Cole’s Teams Up with artist Philip Burke and Zoom Copy to Deliver a ‘Fan’tastic Tribute to Josh Allen

Mike Shatzel (owner of Coles on Elmwood) is showing some appreciation for the Buffalo Bills, and quarterback Josh Allen in particular. With the upcoming NFL football season fast approaching, Shatzel has teamed up with Rory Allen of Zoom Copy, to deliver a huge score for the side of the Cole’s, along towards the rear of the building, in-between Cole’s and Louies Texas Red Hots.

The larger than life mural boasts the artistic work of celebrated Buffalo artist Philip Burke, whose works have been showing up on murals all over the city, from Hertel to downtown. Burke’s specialty is painting famous personalities, from rock stars to comedians to presidents. But in recent years, Burke has been playing more of the hometown hero role, with his ode to the Goo Goo Dolls, and now this Josh Allen tribute. Not to mention his participation in Tuk Talks and Music is Art events, which spotlight Buffalo’s cultural shift into an internationally recognized art destination.

Photo by Rory Allen