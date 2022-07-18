Burning Books’ Open House, Block Party, Expansion Groundbreaking, & Hardhat Tour

Back in September of 2021, we posted on the incredible expansion efforts of Burning Books at 420 Connecticut Street. Now, upwards of a year later, the independent bookstore is preparing to celebrate, as it continues to flip through the pages of its radical journey, by taking the leap from a meager 628 square feet shop to a significantly supersized 2,378 square foot storefront.

As the highly anticipated development project is about to commence, the book shop is preparing to host a block party, and an open house that will include a hardhat tour of the expansion project. The event will be held on Saturday, July 30, (1pm-4pm), with an official groundbreaking at 12:30pm.

Celebratory offerings on that day include:

– Dunk Tank

– Huge Bounce House

– Expansion Hardhat Tour

– Food

– Music

– Arts & Crafts

– Poems on Demand

– Games for Children

– Giant Puppet Tableaux

– Justice for Migrant Families (Zona Libre)

– Button Making

– Cheap Art Table

– Hopscotch & Jump Rope

– T-Shirts

Burning Books couldn’t be better positioned, in light of today’s ever-changing – and increasingly complex – world. The bookstore is a tremendous resource for those who are looking to stay informed with more in-depth backstories per political and world events, and the people who continue to affect significant change by being outwardly vocal and by taking action.

For anyone who believes in fighting for the rights of those who can not (or dare not) speak for themselves… for anyone interested in safeguarding the planet… for anyone who understands the importance of recording and sharing historical accounts (lest we repeat our mistakes time and time again)… Burning Books is the place for you.

Pay a visit, and become enlightened.

The block party will take place on Connecticut Street between 14th and 15th Streets.

Hosts: Burning Books, Justice For Migrant Families, & Harper Bishop

Burning Books 420 Connecticut Street | Buffalo NY 14213 | (716) 881-0791