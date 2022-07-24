Support for Buffalo Rising comes from:

    Metro

    Buffalo Oddities & Curiosities Expo 2022

    Are you the type of person that loves weird and bizarre stuff? If so, you’re not going to want to miss the Buffalo Oddities & Curiosities Expo 2022. “For Lovers of the Strange, Unusual & Bizarre…,” this expo is sure to please. The show will feature a wide range of items, including taxidermy, preserved specimens, original artwork, horror/halloween inspired pieces, antiques, handcrafted oddities, quack medical devices, creepy clothing, odd jewelry, skulls/bones, and funeral collectibles. 

    All items you see at our shows are legal to own and sustainably sourced.

    “We pride ourselves in being a completely ‘DIY’ run show from start to finish. We find so much joy in being able to provide a place where you can feel at home surrounded by others that share the same interests. The expo is the first and original traveling event exclusively showcasing oddities vendors and dark artists in the country.

    Interested in taking the 2-Headed Duckling Taxidermy Class or visiting “The World’s Largest Traveling Freak Show”… visit Facebook for all of the details!

    Also visit odditiesandcuriositiesexpo.com for additional information.

    Buffalo Oddities & Curiosities Expo 2022

    Saturday, August 20th 2022

    10AM – 6PM

    Buffalo Convention Center | 153 Franklin Street, Buffalo, NY 14202

    ENTRY COST: $10 advance / $15 day of

