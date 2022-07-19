Bleachers brings their 80s and 90s inspired indie pop tunes to Artpark Amphitheater for a must see show!

Indie pop outfit Bleachers is making a must see appearance at Artpark Amphitheater on July 27th.

New Jersey-born Jack Antonoff began working on his side project Bleachers while on the road with indie superstars Fun in early 2013. For nearly a year he kept the project under wraps until he launched his debut single “I Wanna Get Better” in February 2014. The track peaked at No. 2 on the US Alternative Songs chart, generating significant buzz around the project. With Bleachers, Antonoff builds on the anthemic pop sound that elevated Fun to superstar status by expanding his palette to include more electronic textures and cutting-edge production techniques. Fun is known for performances that live up to their name, and Antonoff’s live show with Bleachers is no different.

This performance also features special guest Claud, an American bedroom pop singer-songwriter from the suburbs of Chicago.

For any additional information or general admission tickets visit ticketmaster.com