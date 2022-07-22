Bitters | Saturn 5, A Spicy Hibiscus Margarita

I often feel a unique and transcendent sensation on the grounds of Silo City. It is a feeling of the past repurposed for the present, and all are welcome. Salvaged from intimations of Buffalo’s golden age amidst old grain silos, you will find Duende. In this episode of Bitters, we highlight just one of the many note-worthy cocktails Duende has to offer. Duende Bartender Caroline Toohill designed the Saturn 5 cocktail, which had initially called for Mezcal. Duende offers multiple Mezcal cocktails, so the recipe has been adjusted for Tequila. Hibiscus and lime juice are responsible for the breathtaking rubicund appearance. The bright flavors of this drink are balanced brilliantly and pack a spicy little high kick towards the finish. The word “Duende” comes from the Spanish poet and playwright Federico García Lorca, who believed true art would only happen when the three elements, wisdom, inspiration, and the Duende, are united.

Duende is a quality of passion and inspiration. A most considerate and apt name for this inspiring establishment. The retrofitted bar design honors the past with things like repurposed garage doors and workbenches from the early 1900s. These uniquely crafted and rustic features echo a symbolic dialogue of industrial infrastructures and the products of what was once “The City of Light.”

In addition, it offers a glimpse at Buffalo’s renewing cultural community. Duende @ Silo City simultaneously acknowledges our dusty rust belt past by illuminating our present with artists and entrepreneurs.

Duende at 85 Silo City Row is open year-round Tuesdays through Sundays starting at 3 pm. It hosts live music, visual art, poetry, and a persistent feeling of rich culture and connectivity.

Ingredients:

2 jalapeno slices

2 dashes Saline

Splash of Orange Juice

1/2 oz hibiscus syrup

1/2 oz dry triple sec

3/4 oz lime juice

1.5 oz tequila

Fill a glass with ice.

In a shaker add jalapeno slices, saline, orange juice and hibiscus syrup.

Muddle the jalapenos.

Add dry triple sec, lime juice and tequila to shaker with some ice and shake.

Strain into glass with ice and garnish with a lime.

Duende is a bar and restaurant located on the grounds of Silo City in Buffalo, New York. Surrounded by towering grain silos, Duende was once a 1940’s office building owned by American Malting Company. The bar’s design was inspired by its unique location at Silo City: from the manufacturing legacy to the ever-growing urban gardens. Using materials salvaged from the silos, Duende features a unique handcrafted bar and rugged industrial design.

85 Silo City Row, Buffalo, NY 14203 | 716-235-8380

Website | Facebook | Instagram

Author and host, Michelle Merlo

Photography by Vincent Berbano & Addison Schoonmaker

Executive Producer, Jessica Marinelli

Special thanks to Caroline Toohil & Kevin O’Brian Cain