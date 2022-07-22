Support for Buffalo Rising comes from:

    Bitters | Saturn 5, A Spicy Hibiscus Margarita

    Michelle Merlo
    Caroline Toohill walks us through how to make a Saturn 5

    I often feel a unique and transcendent sensation on the grounds of Silo City. It is a feeling of the past repurposed for the present, and all are welcome. Salvaged from intimations of Buffalo’s golden age amidst old grain silos, you will find Duende. In this episode of Bitters, we highlight just one of the many note-worthy cocktails Duende has to offer. Duende Bartender Caroline Toohill designed the Saturn 5 cocktail, which had initially called for Mezcal. Duende offers multiple Mezcal cocktails, so the recipe has been adjusted for Tequila. Hibiscus and lime juice are responsible for the breathtaking rubicund appearance. The bright flavors of this drink are balanced brilliantly and pack a spicy little high kick towards the finish. The word “Duende” comes from the Spanish poet and playwright Federico García Lorca, who believed true art would only happen when the three elements, wisdom, inspiration, and the Duende, are united.

    Duende is a quality of passion and inspiration. A most considerate and apt name for this inspiring establishment. The retrofitted bar design honors the past with things like repurposed garage doors and workbenches from the early 1900s. These uniquely crafted and rustic features echo a symbolic dialogue of industrial infrastructures and the products of what was once “The City of Light.”

    The owner of Duende welcomes us to the bar

    In addition, it offers a glimpse at Buffalo’s renewing cultural community. Duende @ Silo City simultaneously acknowledges our dusty rust belt past by illuminating our present with artists and entrepreneurs.

    Caroline Toohil makes a Saturn 5

    Duende at 85 Silo City Row is open year-round Tuesdays through Sundays starting at 3 pm. It hosts live music, visual art, poetry, and a persistent feeling of rich culture and connectivity.

    Ingredients:
    2 jalapeno slices
    2 dashes Saline
    Splash of Orange Juice
    1/2 oz hibiscus syrup
    1/2 oz dry triple sec
    3/4 oz lime juice
    1.5 oz tequila

    • Fill a glass with ice. 
    • In a shaker add jalapeno slices, saline, orange juice and hibiscus syrup. 
    • Muddle the jalapenos. 
    • Add dry triple sec, lime juice and tequila to shaker with some ice and shake. 
    • Strain into glass with ice and garnish with a lime.
    Caroline Toohill measures out one of the ingredients

    About Duende

    Duende is a bar and restaurant located on the grounds of Silo City in Buffalo, New York. Surrounded by towering grain silos, Duende was once a 1940’s office building owned by American Malting Company. The bar’s design was inspired by its unique location at Silo City: from the manufacturing legacy to the ever-growing urban gardens. Using materials salvaged from the silos, Duende features a unique handcrafted bar and rugged industrial design.

    85 Silo City Row, Buffalo, NY 14203 | 716-235-8380
    Website | Facebook | Instagram

    Ingredients used to make a Saturn 5

    Author and host, Michelle Merlo
    Photography by Vincent Berbano & Addison Schoonmaker
    Executive Producer, Jessica Marinelli
    Special thanks to Caroline Toohil & Kevin O’Brian Cain

    Michelle Merlo

    Michelle Merlo is a mixographer and food enthusiast. She helped run the cocktail program at Roost and Inizio. Before that, she was shaking up concoctions at Buﬀalo Distilling Company and Bobo in NYC. These days you can ﬁnd her behind the pine at Oliver’s. Michelle is our resident cocktailier and the host of Buﬀalo Rising’s cocktail series, BITTERS

