Artisan Kitchen and Baths has everything you need from your kitchen remodel to hosting a private party at the Culinary Loft

Is your kitchen or bath in need of a solid remodel, but you’re feeling slightly overwhelmed by the daunting task of starting it? Consider Artisan Kitchen and Baths for your remodeling needs made easy! Creating the perfect kitchen or bath for your home, family, and lifestyle takes dedicated professionals who listen, advise, and guide you through the process. Artisan Kitchens and Baths offers unique items that the others don’t, which will set your kitchen or bath apart from the rest! This team handles everything from design, to product selection and coordination, all within a price that fits your budget. Sales Manager of the store, Greg Leumer shares that Artisan proudly serves a variety of different customers all with a wide range of budget backgrounds:

“We can fit any budget. We have cabinet lines and designers that are really great on making projects work. I feel some customers think that we’re only the higher end, which is definitely not the case. We can hit every budget.”

The state of the art showroom contains five live kitchens, in addition to an upstairs culinary loft, providing you with the opportunity to “test-drive” the latest product innovations before you buy.

“ It’s something nice where we have customers come in and they can actually test drive their appliances, see how everything’s set up in different kitchens and really give you more of a feel of what you’re buying before you pull the trigger and make that large purchase.”

In addition to the showroom, the Artisan Culinary Loft is the perfect place for corporate and special events of any kind. Whether you are looking for a company team building experience or cocktail reception for 40, meeting space, entertaining clients or a memorable evening with friends and family, this space offers a customizable design to meet all your needs.

This talented and knowledgeable staff is with you every step of the way from quality design services to state-of-the-art products. These design professionals educate and guide you through the process from conception of design to completion with experience you can trust! In addition to full kitchen and bath renovations, Artisan also handles simple product and appliance replacement.

“If somebody is looking for a replacement product and not looking to do a whole kitchen, we can also take care of that need. We have installers, delivery crews and companies that we work with. So, we are full service,” says Leumer.

In addition to having the area’s premier design team, Artisan Kitchens & Baths is a member of the SEN Design Group and NKBA (National Kitchen & Bath Association). SEN is a national network of independent Kitchen and Bath professionals that functions as a buying group, and as members, Artisan dedicates themselves to furnishing you with the best value in products and services, as well as the information you need to make informed decisions regarding your remodeling project.

To book a free consultation or the culinary loft visit http://artisankitchensandbaths.com