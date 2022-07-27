Support for Buffalo Rising comes from:

    Antique Car Show featuring Numerous Vehicles Made in Buffalo @ Buffalo History Museum

    On Sunday, August 7, the Buffalo History Museum will be presenting a one-of-a-kind car show that will feature antique and classic cars, many of which were made in Buffalo.

    This city has a tremendously proud history in the car manufacturing industry. Now, many of these coveted cars will be on display, which will be a real eye-opener for car fans, as well as Buffalo enthusiasts. There will be cars such as the coveted Pierce Arrow, as well as more unique models, including Playboys, and even antique Buffalo firetrucks.

    Altogether, there will also be upwards of 80 antique and classic cars built before 1970, making for quite the display of impressive cars.

    On the day of the show, visitors will be treated to some live music, and there will be food available from The Cheesy Chick food truck.

    The show will take place in the Museum’s parking lot, corner of Elmwood and Nottingham.

    Proceeds from the show will benefit the Buffalo History Museum.

    The Museum will be open, and free for the day.

    Spectator parking will be at McKinley High School, with a crossing guard.

