One of WNY’s most anticipated maker’s fairs – the Jack Craft Fair – is heading back to the Outer Harbor in 2022. This is the 9th year that this sensational fair has taken place, thanks to event organizers Sam Epps and Khrista Tabak.

Per usual, the fair will have plenty of vendors, as well as a free day-long schedule of workshops for adults and kids. This year’s fair will have over 100 retail vendors, which promises to be a real eye opener into the local maker community.

The event will feature sculpture, woodworking, block printing, glass, soap making, screen printing, ceramics, embroidery, candle making… and plenty more.

Workshops range from DIY fairy gardens for kids to punch needle embroidery.

“By selecting artists who have mastered their craft, we strive to showcase edgy, progressive artists, and eliminate the connotations of the traditional craft fair.” – Organizers

For those of you who have been looking for something to do with the entire family, that will have plenty of takeaways, this event is for you.

9th Annual Jack Craft Fair

Saturday, August 6, 2022

11am-5pm

Outer Harbor – Wilkeson Pointe

