4 Organizations collaborate to address ongoing food insecurity in East Buffalo

In order to address ongoing food insecurity issues in East Buffalo, The African Heritage Food Co-Op, Buffalo Go Green/Urban Fruits and Veggies, Resource Council of WNY, and FeedMore WNY have teamed together to provide further food assistance in the Jefferson Avenue community. It was this community that was the epicenter of the racist Tops Friendly Market attack in May. At the same time, the whole of East Buffalo has been considered a food desert, long before the sickening attack took place.

To further combat the food insecurity issue, FeedMore WNY previously partnered with the Erie County’s Live Well Erie effort, the Resource Council of WNY, and Tops Friendly Markets, along with their supportive vendor community, to deliver Emergency Food Kits, produce, dairy, water and other essentials to the public at the Resource Council, and at Johnnie B. Wiley Stadium. To date, the effort managed to distribute more than half a million pounds of food to feed 73,399 people at these distribution centers. Moving forward, distribution at Johnnie B. Wiley Stadium will now take place on Mondays from 2-6pm, and distribution at the Resource Council of WNY will be on Wednesdays from 2-6pm.

This essential community resource was scheduled to end this Friday, July 8, but instead a new collaboration has been formed to keep the wheels turning, while turning the effort up a notch.

“The plan provides multiple times, locations, and ways for everyone in the community to access nutritious food,” said community leader, Reverend Mark E. Blue, President of the Buffalo NAACP and Pastor of the Second Baptist Church of Lackawanna. Reverend Blue has been a staunch advocate since the start, and continues to lead by example.

The African Heritage Food Co-Op’s mobile produce market has announced a set schedule of days, times, and locations, where healthy food will be available for pickup:

On Mondays and Wednesdays, the mobile produce market will be at Jefferson Avenue and Southampton St. beginning at 10 am, Tuesdays and Thursdays near the M&T bank on Jefferson beginning at 10 am, and on Saturdays at the Farmers Market outside of Johnnie B. Wiley Stadium from 9am-4pm.

“We want to make sure that our community continues to have healthy options. We thank our partners at M&T Bank and the World Central Kitchen for helping us provide healthy produce and our friends at the Independent Health foundation for being able to provide nonperishable, hygiene and baby products,” voiced African Heritage Food Co-Op Founder Alexander Wright.

“Our concern is that the residents of the community have what they need with respect to healthy food options,” said Allison DeHonney, Buffalo Go Green/Urban Fruits and Veggies’ CEO – the organization is one of the resources for the healthy foods. “Our collective goal is that we work strategically, not only to support emergency responses but to change the local food system for the betterment of everyone.”

FeedMore WNY President & CEO Tara A. Ellis said, “We have a large network of food pantries and meal sites in the area that are ready to help provide food assistance to everyone. Later this month, one of our current community partners, the CAO food pantry, is moving into the Resource Council of WNY building. When it opens, it will be the tenth food pantry in the Jefferson Avenue community.” A flyer with the locations and hours of the community partner sites is included with this news release for distribution.

Brandi L. Haynes, Vice President of Adult Services said, “We are very excited about this partnership between the Community Action Organization of Western New York, Resource Council of WNY and FeedMore WNY. We have been working collectively to bring additional food resources to the 14208 zip code for several months and our relocation plan was finalized about a month before the Tops tragedy. We are committed to improving food security, not just in the Cold Spring community but throughout Erie and Niagara Counties, with various nutrition assistance programs.”

Deputy County Executive, Maria Whyte added simply, “Erie County has been proud to stand with FeedMore WNY and all our community partners in the aftermath of this horrific, white-supremacist attack and we would like to thank them for their ongoing good work.”

Catherine Roberts, Resource Council of WNY President and CEO said, “The issue of food insecurity in the 14208 zip code has been amplified with the temporary closure of Tops Markets following the mass tragedy that took place on May 14th. As a community hub and safe haven to residents of all ages, the Resource Council of WNY remains committed to helping families in need by providing access to a multitude of community resources at our facility located at 347 East Ferry Street. Thanks to this collaborative effort between partner organizations, food assistance will be readily available at various outlets throughout the Cold Spring community.”

Anyone over the age of 60 who is unable to prepare meals on their own may also be eligible for home-delivered meals from FeedMore WNY, and in partnership with Erie County Senior Services, the group provides hot, nutritious meals during the lunchtime hour to dining facilities around the county. Meals are served Monday through Friday. Recipients must be 60 years of age or older to be eligible. To check eligibility and begin the process of registering for either home-delivered meals or a dining facility, residents should call (716) 822-2002.